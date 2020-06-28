Cuomo tells NYSPHSAA offseason workouts are not authorized until he signs off

Wait a minute.

That was the directive issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday in response to NYSPHSAA guidelines that indicated student-athletes would be allowed to begin offseason training on campus when a region entered Phase 4 of the reopening plan.

Everything is now on an indefinite hold.

New guidance was issued by the NYSPHSAA on Friday that explains the authority to authorize on-campus sport activity lies with the governor.

"Now we’re completely on hold until given permission to go ahead and start," NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas said. "There is no definitive timeline as to when schools can expect to have student-athletes on campus to conduct off-season conditioning workouts. We have been told nothing is authorized until it is authorized."

A number of high school coaches were hoping to run some kind of socially-distanced workouts the second week of July.

Everything was to be conducted outdoors.

"At our last Conference II meeting, a few schools were like, 'We’re going to have this policy. We're going to use this form,' but you have to wait because it can all change tomorrow and sure enough, it did," Pearl River athletic director Artie McCormack said. "I know it’s frustrating for the coaches and the kids because they’re looking forward to playing again, but there are so many unknowns, so many variables.

"There’s a lot of circular conversation here."

Confusion is an issue because the state will allow outside individuals or groups to utilize school district fields to host summer camps.

"There is no plan right now to open up our facilities," McCormack said.

Schools are not permitted to hold any indoor activities, any in-person instruction other than special education classes or any organized sports or recreational activities. The state is allowing specific "low-risk" youth sports leagues to resume July 6 with limited spectators. Baseball, softball, field hockey, soccer, crew, gymnastics, cross country, water polo, paintball, non-contact lacrosse, swimming and all racket games are on that list.

"I thought the plan we had put together was well thought out," Zayas said. "It was backed by our national governing body. It provided a number of safety measures for schools, athletes and coaches to abide by, but unfortunately we’re going to have to wait before we can implement it.

"Right now, I don’t know what guidance is going to come out or how athletics might be impacted."

It's unclear whether captains' practices can be held off campus. It's also unclear whether high school coaches who run non-affiliated sports camps that include student-athletes have access to fields on campus.

"That’s a question for the governor’s office," Zayas said.

The new directive from Cuomo also leaves private schools with uncertainty. The Catholic High School Football League was also looking forward to having outdoor summer football training in rotating groups when the region hit Phase 4.

Now, the plan is on hold.

"It was a surprise to us and many coaches and players," said Mike O'Donnell, Stepinac football coach, athletic director and CHSFL executive committee member. "We have been working for weeks on planning and coming up with a safe restart. We always knew there was a chance the guidelines would change, so we have to remain positive and flexible.

"Hopefully, next week's task force meeting will bring us some good news. I feel bad for the athletes right now."

The next meeting of the NYSPHSAA COVID-19 task force is Tuesday and Zayas is preparing to present scenarios for the various back-to-school configurations that may be presented next month by the state education department.

"It’s something I’m working on seven days a week," Zayas said. "We’re thinking along the lines of what could we do with each situation that could be presented to us."