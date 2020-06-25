Rivalry games back on schedule after state adds 8th regular season game

HORNELL — New York State football has taken a big step to getting onto the same level as neighboring states, as the NYSPHSAA has officially approved an eighth regular season game for all football teams in Section V and New York.

The decision will make the official week one of the 2020 football season on Sept. 4, just two weeks after the first official practice date of Aug. 24. Originally, the weekend was reserved for scrimmages, but will now play host to the very first game of the season, which means that no time will be added to the back end of the season.

"I'm thrilled that NYS was able to add an extra game to the regular season. The Section V committee and our chairman, Scott Barker, worked very hard to get this passed. It shows NYS is making a commitment to the sport of football and working to make it comparable to other ‘football’ states that have longer seasons," said HHS coach Erik Werner.

"As a coaching staff we are happy to play a game a week sooner. It always seems like the preseason drags on and can get stale for the kids because our first real game was always three weeks away. This gets the juices flowing earlier," said C-G head coach Steve Donlon.

The Hornell Red Raiders currently have a scrimmage scheduled against Olean in Maple City Park. With the passing of the school budget this past week, HHS coach Erik Werner is hopeful that the eighth regular season game will be approved as an actual game instead of just a scrimmage.

"We have a game lined up with Olean, our typical scrimmage opponent, but it's currently on hold until we get a clearer picture of the athletic budget. I'm hoping that with the school budget passing we can get that game finalized. Regardless, we'll still scrimmage them, but there's nothing like a home game at Maple City Park to start the season and school year," said Werner.

Canisteo-Greenwood, Dansville and Wayland-Cohocton have all finalized their first regular season games, and it will feature some of the best rivalries in Section V.

Dansville and Wayland-Cohocton will face off with each other in week one, providing a huge week one matchup that will bring both towns together again.

"We are really excited about the extra game. I think it is a step in the right direction for football in the State of New York. I know the kids are excited about it as well," said Dansville head coach Richard Welch.

Canisteo-Greenwood has lined up a home-and-home with Cuba-Rushford, which has become one of the more interesting rivalries in Section V Class D over the past several years.

"We are playing Cuba-Rushford, which puts them on the schedule twice this year. We had a hard time finding a school that would play us back in January when this came out, so we looked at rivalries and Cuba-Rushford and Canisteo-Greenwood have a long history of being competitive and back and forth in terms of who wins. So we asked them and they were willing to do a home and away situation with us," said Donlon.

Wellsville is also look to revamp a rivalry, adding nearby Bolivar-Richburg to the schedule to kick off the season in Week 1. Meetings between the neighboring programs have been sparse over the years, with Wellsville winning a close 15-12 matchup in 2017.

"We were basically told by Section V and Class C to try to get your own game. What better way to do it than starting the rivalry again?" Wellsville head coach Frank Brown said. "We reached out to Coach (Steve) Smith and he was all for it. Our ADs worked out the details and we made a two-year deal.

"We have four home games already this year and we didn’t think a fifth was in our best interest, so we’ll go to their place this year. It’s going to be a nice test. It’s good for the community after this year we’ve had to hopefully put it behind us. We’re looking forward to it."

Of course, nothing is completely certain yet due to the COVID-19 situation. But every coach emphasized that getting their players back together was something that they were looking forward to more than any other aspect of the schedule.

"There is nothing I want more than to get out and coach right now. We've been cooped up and kept from teaching and seeing our students and athletes. I think there is nothing better for our players than to get out and start thinking about football," said Donlon.

"I am still optimistic for a season at this point. We really don't know, but I think having the fall sports season would go a long way for everyone involved!" said Welch.

"Anytime we can play a full football game, I’m happy about it," Brown said. "We’ve been working from January through the rest of the year only to have seven regular season games. This is a step in the right direction. The more games the better. It will effect sectional standings and sectional points. It will be a fun time."

"In terms of getting back with the players, I cannot wait. This has been tough on everyone, and being able to see the boys and work with them again is going to be great. We preach the family concept in our program and being away from my boys has been difficult," said Werner. "I'm sure they're ready to get together with their football brothers again and get to work. I know I am!"