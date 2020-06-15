"Wood heats you up three times; when you drop the trees, when you cut it up, and when you burn it."

Actually, that old phrase needs amending; as anyone who burns wood in a woodstove or fireplace will attest because the old saw (no pun intended) doesn’t count splitting, stacking, or hauling firewood.

So in fact it’s six times wood heats us up.

And there are other ways trees warm us too.

Some trees we have known for a long time, almost to the point where they seem to almost have individuality, a personality.

When we walk in our familiar stretches of woods, is that a feeling of friendship? Or is it just recognition?

After all, they are alive.

Of course others, thousands have fallen to the chainsaw, been chunked and split with sledge and wedge and been carried into the house for the fire.

What a pleasure in winter to have a fire and stare into the flames. Trees give us a deeper heat. Warm the hands, warm the feet, hear the crackling, and warm the bones.

Check the fire. Check the fire. How's the fire doing? The fire keeps time and we are linked to it in the winter as the woodpile slowly disappears as spring comes on.

Don't forget.

Living trees.

But we do.

And in the summer when we camp, the fire is the center.

We sit around the burning wood and talk.

Surrounding us is darkness, sparks flicker up and laughter surrounds.

Throw another log on.

Feed fire with wood.

It is the wood. Mesmerizing.

Eyes glitter and reflect with flashes of flames.

Trees.

They are always within reach. Almost like climbing without height.

This chair I'm sitting on is wood. It was part of a living, breathing tree. So was this desk. And this paper.

Remember the newspaper. We called it “The paper,” squeezed from the center of trees, too.

Not to mention this house with wooden walls. And just outside, trees push out their limbs. I can reach one outside the window. And it can touch another, and so on as they stretch out down the street, all the way to the edge of town where they meet the woods. From there they cover the hills, on and on.

When we crank up a chainsaw in springtime and drop a maple, the sap almost gushes out of the cut, sweet and gets sticky. There is no doubt that sap is the tree's blood, the way it runs.

In town now there are a lot of exotic trees, brought in and used as ornamentals from their far away, exotic overseas origins.

Primped, fussy, pretty little trees.

But back in the woods, other types, natives go wild, spawned from a Darwinian formula. Those trees make our woods and wildlife.

And some individual trees in forgotten woodlots have grown and thrived, dodging the saw, lightning, and wind storms, and with their deep roots and luck, they live.

Their human owners have been born, lived and died. And still the tree grows. And other owners have come and gone. And still the tree grows, with big hunks for scaly bark. Huge knurled deep roots. Three men can't stretch their arms around the trunk and touch their fingers.

One of my first treestand trees, a big white pine, is dead now. It had been hit by lightning and the charred wood is all that is still visible. Though it survived a logging, being passed over because of its poor shape, it couldn't keep up with the rapid forest succession of the young maples. It's top had been blown off. My boys climbed it when they were little guys and began bow hunting. It was still green then. The pungent smell of pine from that tree permeated our camouflage. Hung in the air as a backdrop as we laughed and strategized about big bucks.

But no longer.

We move on. The tree goes back to the humus to feed young trees.

Another favorite tree, a huge strong Ash back from the corner of an old field, now threatened by the foreign Ash Borer beetle. And then there is a wind-blown hemlock, perched on top of a Pennsylvania hollow.

These two trees are nowadays on posted land. I hunted out of them for years. You could say I got to know them. They tolerated me climbing in them. But new owners came. Now, it feels like old friends moved away.

Hold on to a tree’s upper limbs again with both hands. Feel them sway. You know, they all are individuals. They all have their own feel, their own view.

Woodlots have a habit of changing hands. And as hunters we have to learn to say goodbye to our favorite trees, even though they are still there. At least we think so.

There's something about feeling the bark again in a favorite treestand. And to those of us who spend a lot of time in the trees, when we meet again on the first hunt of the season, and reach up for the first limb, it's almost like shaking hands.

And we are warmed in a couple more ways as we climb.

Oak Duke writes a weekly column appearing on the Outdoors page.