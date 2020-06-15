HORNELL — The Livingston County Athletic Association awards six $250 scholarships annually to graduating seniors.

A male and female athlete is chosen from each division after submitting an application and being reviewed by the LCAA Scholarship Committee.

This year’s recipients are:

Division 1

Emma Flaitz - Hornell

Ryan Friend - LeRoy

Division 2

Hannah DeRock - Letchworth

Cameron Huber - Wayland-Cohocton

Division 3

Brenna Henderson - Geneseo

Maxwell Reed - Cal-Mum

The LCAA would like to thank all the athletes that took the time to apply. There were a number of very deserving athletes that made this a very tough decision for the committee. Congratulations to this year’s winners. And best wishes to the Class of 2020.