We answer frequently asked questions about New York's plan to allow youth sports leagues to begin July 6

ALBANY – New York will allow many youth sports leagues to begin July 6 as the state continues easing restrictions put in place at the height of the coronavirus crisis.

But Cuomo's surprise announcement Sunday left some parents with additional questions, some of which won't be answered until the state issues formal guidance at some point in the coming weeks.

The Democratic governor said only "low-risk" sports will be allowed to resume, meaning no-contact or low-contact sports that are less likely to contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

"Young people can engage in sports," Cuomo said Sunday. "Two spectators per child. That's another step toward a return to normalcy."

Here's what we know (and what we don't) about New York's plan to allow youth sports:

Which sports can begin July 6?

At his briefing Sunday, Cuomo said "low-risk" youth sports will be allowed to resume July 6 in regions of the state that have entered or completed Phase 3 by then.

He laid out an initial list of six sports that will be eligible:

– Baseball

– Softball

– Cross country

– Field hockey

– Crew

– Gymnastics

The July 6 date is actually later than most sports leagues had assumed their start date would be.

For weeks, Cuomo has listed "recreation" as one of the industries that will restart in Phase 4 of the state's four-phase reopening process. At least seven regions of the state are on track to begin Phase 4 before July 6.

Which regions will be eligible?

If current coronavirus infection rates remain down, the entire state may be eligible.

Five regions are already in Phase 3 of the state's four-phase reopening plan, which would make them eligible to allow sports July 6.

They are the Finger Lakes (including Rochester), Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier (including Steuben County), Central New York (including Syracuse) and North Country.

Western New York, which includes Buffalo and Allegany County, is set to enter Phase 3 Tuesday. The Capital Region (including Albany) will follow Wednesday.

The Mid-Hudson and Long Island regions, meanwhile, are set to enter the third phase next week.

That leaves only New York City, which entered Phase 1 on June 8. If current virus trends hold, the city would enter Phase 3 on July 6 — the first day youth sports leagues can open.

Will other sports be added?

It's possible.

Rich Azzopardi, Cuomo's spokesman and senior adviser, said Monday that the state will issue formal guidance at some point clarifying which sports will be included.

Soccer, for example, wasn't included on Cuomo's initial list of six sports allowed to resume July 6. Cross country was included, but track and field wasn't. Some parents also took issue with field hockey being included while other sports with similar levels of contact — including lacrosse — were not.

The formal guidance was not made available as of Monday afternoon.

What about adult rec leagues?

Good news for beer league softball players: Your games will be able to begin soon, too.

Azzopardi confirmed Monday that the state's July 6 restart day will apply to adult recreational leagues as well as youth leagues.

What limits will be in place?

Cuomo said Sunday that sporting events will be limited to two spectators per participant.

That means a Little League player would be permitted to have two parents in attendance, but not two parents and a sibling.

There will almost certainly be more restrictions in place that will likely be covered in the state's forthcoming formal guidance. Social distancing, for example, could be required in dugouts or common areas.

The Little League International baseball and softball organization, meanwhile, has laid out its own return-to-play best practices separate from any state mandates.

Among them: Prohibiting the post-game handshake line, requiring players to wear masks in dugouts and allowing them to wear masks in the field.

Can teams practice before July 6?

This is something of a gray area.

Cuomo didn't specifically say Sunday whether his July 6 start date applies only to games or to practices as well.

Little League requires teams to have two weeks of practice before returning to game play, according to Daniel Cavallo, Little League's New York state director.

It's up to local governments to enforce the state's COVID-19 closures. And some local officials had been allowing teams to practice in group's of 10 or fewer in an effort to comply with the state's ban on gatherings of 10 or more people.

Cavallo, upon discussion with officials in his home county of Onondaga, had been telling teams there to practice in groups of 10.

"Go practice," he said, adding teams from other regions should check with their local officials. "Maybe you need to have two split practices to get your kids in."

On Monday, Cuomo eased the state's limit to allow for gatherings of up to 25, potentially opening the door for an entire team to practice at once.