Those of us who live in a rural area these days of the Coronavirus Pandemic are fortunate indeed to literally take a breather and get out under the sky and escape cyberspace’s insidious grip on our lives, at least for a little while.

The benefits of fresh air, solid exercise, and being in the natural environment are rejuvenating for the body, mind, and spirit.

When in the outdoors today, finally away from the social networks, TV, and computers that gobble up our time, it’s easy to slip back into the old ways when life was simple.

But the Coronavirus does not care if we are Democrat or Republican, Episcopalian or Lutheran, farmer or CPA, or what our favorite rant of the day is; all it wants to do is survive and multiply.

And this living virus is as sneaky as the wariest gobbler or spookiest trout, having evolved a strategy of survival to infect some of us that do not show symptoms.

So if we do bump into strangers on the trail or on the river, it is paramount to pull out the mask, and keep that six-foot safety zone. No big deal putting on a mask and being smart.

The virus doesn’t care, when it pulls the trigger, who you are, how much money you have in the bank, what kind of vehicle you drive, or how you vote.

Why is it when we walk through the woods, sometimes we pass seemingly seamlessly through, and yet other times we are out-of-sync and everything quiets down?

Why are we tuned sometimes and other times so out-of-step?

When critters vanish, sometimes it seems as if the trees themselves have shut their hidden eyes and are holding their collective breath.

In these moments, the animals have disappeared and the woods are empty of wildlife.

But we know better.

The creatures are all still there, we've just "spooked them."

That first bow hunt of the year is a prime example of me being awkward and out-of-sync in the woods.

Have to think about which direction the wind or thermals are moving.

In contrast, by the end of the archery season, we no longer ponder wind direction. We know with a quick, glancing thought. We say, “it’s just natural.”

By being out there, we become in tune with the woods.

There is something indescribably peaceful and satisfying in moving quietly through the woods.

For one thing, walking quietly through the woods is a pleasant contrast to our modern life of demanding communications via the omnipotent telephone and computer.

Those first hunts in the fall finds us wincing and muttering underneath our breath each time our boot comes down on a noisy stick. "Crack!"

Embarrassing.

Squirrels bark at us, jays squawk and deer snort to remind us of each and every tiny mistake. And we make a lot of them. But whether we hunt or not, as we get out more, we find we are not so out of sync.

We can walk past those same squirrels, they hardly glance our way.

Jays don't squawk at us anymore, rather picking on something more out of place. There may be a different "something" that they see in our movement, the way we move. Maybe it's something we don't really understand.

At times we can move through the woods like wading in water, slowly with a minimum of noise and splash. Those of us who fish for trout actually stalk the feeding fish that dimple the watery surface with their rises.

And other times we splash through; stirring up mud and silt, making waves. Ripples run out in concentric rings. Every fish darts for cover; frogs on the bank hush, trusting their camo or dive for the muddy bottom.

Walking in the woods is most often done with a purpose or goal in mind such as hunting, fishing, birding, hiking for exercise, or wild-crafting. But those are really excuses to get out there where it is so good, just to quietly observe and learn. Identification guides and books add knowledge and recognition and are invaluable aids.

It's surprising sometimes that people who have grown up next to the woods can’t tell one tree from another.

Tree identification is important partly because it's the way we determine where animals feed, hide, and work out their behaviors, part of the bigger picture.

I like a flexible, light, rubber-bottomed boots when walking through the woods. Heavy-soled, inflexible boots make too much noise for me, but some people need the heavy boot because they need the arch support for comfort. (You can tell I was in the shoe business for a time.)

A light shoe or boot allows us to feel twigs and sticks as we step down and roll our foot off before they crack and alert everything with ears.

Falling can be a significant event when traversing a steep ridge or moving downhill so being in the woods doesn’t mean we are totally out of the woods as far as danger is concerned in more ways than one, as already alluded.

And by far the most common cause of falls, even when moving slowly, is the leaf-covered tree root, which runs up and down the hill, parallel to the fall-line.

The vast majority of my tumbles have come from stepping on one of these slippery, camouflaged root or sticks, expecting my foot to sink into the loam and instead, slide down the root, resulting in a tumble.

Walking in the woods is not as fashionable as it once was; especially now with the popularity of ATVs, dirt bikes, mountain bikes, and snowmobiles in winter.

These machines may be fun in themselves, utilitarian, often social, and practical too, but they are no substitute for walking in the woods.

Oak Duke writes a weekly column appearing on the Outdoors page.