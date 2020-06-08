Dansville Girls Basketball Coach leads program to new heights

DANSVILLE — The Dansville Mustangs followed up their historic 2018-2019 undefeated season with another historic run in 2019-2020.

And while the Mustangs did not go unbeaten, their season was even better than the previous, as Dansville swept through the LCAA and Section V Class B on their way to a would-be appearance in the NYS Regional Qualifier.

And if it hadn’t been for the COVID-19 shutdown that canceled the 2020 winter championships, it is very likely that the Mustangs would have made a serious bid for the NYS Championship.

By the end of the season, Dansville had a 22-2 overall record, had raked in several awards — including three players named to a Great 8 team — and finished as the ultimate Section V Class B Champions. As a result, head coach Kristen Kershner won her second straight Coach of the Year award for the Great 8.

Here, coach Kershner answers some questions about the season posed to her by the Spectator:

Q: This team played with an uncommon level of unselfishness this season. How did you get them to buy into the idea of playing that way? A: The girls on the team this year were very unselfish. I think they had been successful in the past and they knew that the best way to continue this success was to be a well rounded team where everyone contributes and is a threat for opponents. They knew that succeeding as a team is much more fun than just individual success. We focused a lot on this team mentality and the need for everyone to fill their role, especially because we saw a great deal of injuries this season as well as some face guarding on certain individuals.

Q: In the last two seasons, this team has an incredible record of 44-3. How meaningful is it to know that you were able to string together such an impressive streak over two seasons? A: I have had an amazing group of girls over the course of the past two seasons. They have put in a lot of work both in season and offseason the past few years to accomplish all that they have. They have bought into the program, our expectations and the system very well and I am extremely proud of them.

Q: While anything can happen on any given night, it really seemed lie this team was poised to make a real run to a NYS Championship. Do you feel like this team was good enough to bring home the biggest hardware? A: I do feel that this team was good enough to go as far as they wanted to. I know there are some really good teams that we would have faced and we would have had to have played well, but I feel that we were a really good team also. During that time of the year you have to play well, and I feel that we were really peaking at the right time. The special thing about this group was that they never backed down from a challenge and they were confident that whatever they set their mind to they could accomplish.

Q: This season was unfortunately cut short, but this team was still able to make its claim as the best team in Section V by winning the NYS Qualifier. What did it mean for this team to be able to play that game and come away as the ultimate Section V Class B Champions? A: It was very important for the team to come away as the ultimate Section V Class B Champions. They had set the goal at the beginning of the year to win sectionals again, but they also wanted to go further than last year. While we tried to take one game at a time, I know that this was always in the back of their minds.

Q: Grace Rittenhouse and Araryana Young are two of the best and most experienced players in Section V. How nice was it to be able to rely on those two on a nightly basis not just for their talent, but leadership as well? A: It was very nice to have both Grace and Ray to rely on this year. They were both experienced players and knew how to win, which led to them being very comfortable on the floor. I think others looked up to them for this. It was nice as well to have both guard and post positions covered between the two. Teams would often try to shut one down but that just created room for the other to score.

Q: Your bench was about as deep as it gets, as you had several players other than Grace/Arayana reach double digit figures at certain points this season. As a coach, how much easier was your job knowing that when you looked down the bench, you had plenty of successful options to choose from? A: I think this is the ultimate goal of any program or team, to have a group of players that are all talented and also play well with each other. It was nice knowing I could put out any group of players on the floor and we really didn’t miss a beat. As mentioned before, we had some injuries and saw a lot of face guarding this year, and we had many players step up and contribute. This only led to more confidence as players and as a whole team. I think the girls all believed in each other and knew each player had strengths to contribute. As a coach, it is fantastic to have such a balanced and well rounded team.