Jackson White - Hornell

Stat sheet: 11.0 points per game/2.0 rebounds per game/2.0 assists per game/2.0 steals per game

Coaches Perspective: Jackson loves basketball. You can see that in his work ethic in the off season/weekends/after practice. He has traveled all over trying to get better and work on his game. He wants to be great. Jackson believes he can and should make every shot. He wants the ball in his hands in the biggest of situations. He’s not afraid of the big moment or the bright lights. Jackson has the ability to take over games with his shooting. This year he tied a school record with 8 3-pointers in a game. He will have to step up and do even more for us next year. I’m looking forward to watching him grow physically and mentally. He’s going to have to lead a young squad next year. Off the court Jackson is a great person and student. He is dedicated to helping the youth in the community. I think he’s going to grow as a leader in all of the sports he plays. I look forward to seeing him grow not only as a player, but also as a person. I know he going to have a big senior year and I’m looking forward to it. My favorite memory of Jackson so far is hitting the go ahead shot versus Greece Odyssey this year in sectionals. He showed zero fear in that moment and I think it will propel him into next year!

— Coach Kirk Scholes

Collin Buisch - Hornell

Stat sheet: 9.0 points per game/ 5.0 rebounds per game/ 3.0 assists per game/ 2.0 steals per game

Coaches Perspective: Collin’s basketball IQ is one of the highest I’ve ever coached. He sees things two steps ahead. He has a great feel for the game and his instincts are tremendous. He is definitely one of the best passers I have ever coached. He played almost like a point forward for us this year. His versatility was huge in that he had mismatches on the perimeter. I could put him in pick and rolls and play him as a point guard, but he was big enough to guard bigs on the other end. Off the court I’ve known Collin since he was born. He was a water boy on the sidelines while I was coaching football. I had him in fourth grade as a student. I’ve had the chance to watch him grow up and mature into a fine young man. In the last two years I’ve seen great strides from Collin. He’s willing to help younger athletes. I’ve seen him become more of a leader. He definitely has the mindset of a coach, and I could see him coaching in the future. I’m super excited to see what the future holds for him. I’ve watched Collin the last two years deal with two separate leg injuries. I’ve seen him persevere. I’ve seen him fight through pain because of his love for the sport and teammates. I’ve seen his unselfishness to the teams he’s played on. I’m always going to remember how tough he was and how much he had to endure to even play sports.

— Coach Kirk Scholes

Pacey Hopkins - Avoca

Stat sheet: 11.0 points per game/ 4.4 assists per game/ 4.2 steals per game

Coaches Perspective: Only a sophomore, Pacey’s biggest attribute is his on ball defense. I’ve been around basketball for a very long time and Pacey may be the best defender I have ever watched play the game. He was always asked to guard the best players on the other team, yet still managed to be another scoring option for us offensively. As the only underclassmen on the team, normally it would be a difficult challenge to mesh and “fit in” with a bunch of seniors. Not for Pacey, his attitude, passion, and love for the game showed he belonged. My favorite memory of course was watching Pacey step up and hit what ended up being the game winning 3-pointer in our state qualifier game versus Prattsburgh.

— Coach Mike Stowe

Hunter McCaffrey - Canisteo-Greenwood

Stat sheet: 16.4 points per game/ 8.0 rebounds per game/ 1.0 block per game/ 2.5 steals per game

Coaches Perspective: Some of the things that make Hunter effective on the court is his ability to anticipate. He sees things a little before they are about to happen. Hunter is not just one dimensional, he can do more than just score. He can rebound, and play defense as well. But most of all what makes Hunter effective on the court is his competitiveness, everyone likes to win but Hunter hates to lose. Off the court Hunter is well rounded, he plays three sports. He loves to hunt. Hunter is one of the nicest persons you will ever meet, a true gentleman. One of my favorite things about coaching Hunter is his eagerness to learn and get better. If any one of our coaches tell him something, Hunter soaks it up like a sponge.

— Coach Brad Hoyt

DeAndre Green - Wayland-Cohocton

Stat sheet: 14.2 points per game/ 9.5 rebounds per game

Coaches Perspective: His athleticism and toughness in the low post are what set him apart. He isn't always the tallest post player out there but he can out-run, out-jump, and out-rebound a lot of them. DeAndre's personality and fun loving attitude make people gravitate to him. He has the unique ability to make anyone laugh in any situation. His sense of humor always keeps the mood upbeat. One of my favorite memories of DeAndre was when he hit his only 3 pointer of the year at the buzzer of the first half and him trying to convince everyone in the locker room that he was the team's best shooter.

— Coach Jake Kenney

Evan Windus - Genesee Valley

Stat sheet: 22.6 points per game/ 12.4 rebounds per game/ 2.8 blocks per game

Coaches Perspective: Evan has one of the sweetest shots I’ve ever seen, and he always has the same demeanor. I yell at him and he responds to me, and he played better after. He has the “Evan Look,” and even the crowd knows that look. He works hard over the summer and he’s really just a great kid. He has a good work ethic that comes from a good home. He’s an honest kid and he makes coaches look better. He made me look tremendously better than I am. He didn’t care who scored the points, and he was the first to scold someone, but the first to pat them on the butt when they did something right. My favorite memory of Evan has to be when he scored his 1,000th point. He needed 27 or 29 points or something like that. And he missed I think three layups right in a row, where he’d miss, grab the rebound, then miss again, then grab the rebound and then miss again. But the fourth layup, he made and the crowd went nuts. And it was awesome to see his reaction. He really fought hard, he really worked, and it was exactly how you’d expect him to get that 1,000th point.

— Coach Lintz Bliven

Brendan Graves - Scio

Stat sheet: 19.7 points per game/ 4.5 rebounds per game/ 2.0 steals per game/ 5.0 assists per game/ 62 made 3-pointers

Coaches Perspective: There is probably not a kid around who has had as big of a jump from last year to this year as Brendan has. He was pretty much a 10 points per game type of kid for three years, and this year he jumped up to 19.7. What makes him most effective is that he’s a student of the game. He’s the last kid that I have to kick out of the gym and he does a lot of work in the offseason. He’s always watching basketball, and he’s probably matured more in one year than any other kid I’ve coached. In the past, it was almost like he was his own worst enemy. He got in his own head at times, but this year he was so much more mature. He knows where people are supposed to be and he was really like a coach on the floor. He’s a leader as well, and it’s almost a sad moment for me to see him go, because he came up to varsity as a ninth grader, and so much of what we’ve done has been built around him and Cam Loucks. I would take a kid like Brendan on my team every single year if I could. And not just because of basketball on the court. He does well in school, he’s not picking up technical fouls — he’s a great kid. And the impact that he and Cam Loucks have had on our program — not many kids have done that for the Scio basketball program. He’s done a lot more than people even know about. My favorite memory with Brendan was winning a Sectional Title in soccer. But my favorite memory of Brendan was watching him score his 1,000th point this past season. Along with Cam, I will probably never have two 1,000-point scorers on the same team ever again.

— Coach Dillon McFall

Liam McKinley - Wellsville

Stat sheet: 10.3 points per game/ 4.8 assists per game/ 2.1 steals per game

Coaches Perspective: Liam is very crafty and always thinking ahead, He is also fearless and willing to take on any challenge. The biggest improvement for him this year was his confidence. While he was always willing to take on a challenge I could see by the end of the season that he actually believed in himself to be successful within whatever he was taking on. I'm expecting that to really help drive him to a successful start in 2020-21 season. He has a strong work ethic and does a great job and driving his teammates to go with him. Some kids are really good at taking care of themselves but Liam makes sure to push others on the path of success as well. I'm sure if you asked his teammates they would say their favorite memory of Liam is finding his Doppelganger at the number one seed banquet from 2019. It could also be that coaching Liam comes with an unlimited supply of venison jerky but for me it was when we went up to summer league at St. John Fisher and as a Freshman I asked Liam to pressure point guards from some of the top schools in Rochester. He was outmatched but relentless in doing his part to be a pest to the opposing teams point guard and it made a huge impact on our success.

— Coach Raymie Auman

— Compiled by Sean Curran