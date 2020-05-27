Jamie Carman - Wayland-Cohocton

Stat sheet: 10.1 points per game/ 6.2 rebounds per game

Coaches Perspective: His top attribute on the court would have to be his shooting ability. He has an ability to hit from anywhere on the court. When he gets in a rhythm from the 3-point line he is hard to stop. Jamie hitting the game winning 3-pointer in triple OT against LeRoy in sectionals this year is the moment I'll always remember. Jamie is a good student who works extremely hard both on the court and in the classroom. He was a captain, three-sport athlete, and someone that classmates and teammates look up to. His positive attitude was contagious and made him really fun to be around.

Arrik Gerber - Dansville

Stat sheet: 19.0 points per game/ 4.0 rebounds per game/ 3.0 assists per game/ 2.0 steals per game/ Reached 1,000 point milestone and made 62 3-pointers

Coaches Perspective: Arrik is very talented offensively. What attributes to that is his fundamentals, proper shooting mechanics and being a strong ball handler — that made him tough to guard. Arrik is the definition of a student-athlete. He consistently performs at 90-percent or better academically, is a member of our high school band and is a member of National Honor Society. Arrik also works part time and values having a strong relationship with his family. Arrik is a man of few words. However, the game in which he scored 42 points, he really showed a competitive side of him that was fun to watch. Arrik is a great kid and he will be missed!

Brayden Hill - Jasper-Troupsburg

Stat sheet: 18.0 points per game

Coaches Perspective: Brayden is a very competitive player with a deadly outside shot. Brayden is a loyal friend and a good student. One of my personal favorite memories of Brayden is from this season's Steuben County Tournament playing Canisteo-Greenwood. He hit a few huge 3-pointers which helped to propel us to the win and to move us into the semifinals in Bath.

Isaac Little - Alfred-Almond

Stat sheet: 14.0 points per game/ 14.0 rebounds per game/ 2.0 blocks per game/ 5.0 assists per game

Coaches Perspective: As good as skills that he had individually, Isaac was an extremely team-oriented player. No matter if we're winning or losing Issac always went 110-percent every time he was on the floor while having a positive attitude at all times. Isaac is involved in many clubs and other extracurricular activities within the school. Many of the younger kids looked up to him within the school as he always had great attitude and concern for everyone he came in contact with. Isaac was pleasure to coach, I knew when I showed up to the gym I was always going get every ounce of effort whether it was during drills in practice or during games. His leadership among the team was tremendous. As I entered the gym each day, Isaac would approach me and say "coach how was your day today?” I’m going to miss him next year and wish him the best.

Will Valentine - Fillmore

Stat sheet: 15.6 points per game/ 8.9 rebounds per game/ 2.0 steals per game/ 2.0 assists per game

Coaches Perspective: Will Valentine is an absolute warrior. We butt heads a lot but I say that in a positive, yet frustrating, way. But it’s because he’s so passionate and determined to win. He carried this team on his back over the last few games when some of our other players were injured. He was our center even though he’s just a shade under six feet tall. When I had Will on JV, he was the worst player on the court and it wasn’t even close. But now, he’s one of the most improved players I’ve ever seen. At the end of JV in ninth grade, he was miserable. He didn’t understand why he wasn’t playing. He probably didn’t like me very much. But we challenged him and basically just told him, you aren’t good enough yet. He turned around and by the next year, he was my leading scorer and rebounder, and he’s been like that ever since. It was a thrill to coach him, and I wish we could rewrite the end of the season without all of our injuries.

Landon Danaher - Bolivar-Richburg

Stat sheet: 17.6 points per game/ 5.1 rebounds per game/ 3.0 steals per game/ 2.0 assists per game/ 1.0 block per game

Coaches Perspective: Landon's effectiveness begins with his confidence. He was timid last year and turned down a lot of shots. This year, he wouldn't back down from anyone. He is learning to trust his shot and has become a leader on the court. On the court, Landon is a fierce competitor who hates to lose. Off the court, he is quiet, reserved, and a polite and accomplished student. Landon's ability makes him easy to coach. His sense of humor and his insane addiction to perfecting his craft, makes him fun to coach. You can usually find Landon on a basketball court somewhere in town, whether that's with his friends, or practicing foul shots by himself in the middle of the road on a portable rim outside his house. With his talent, you would expect some ego to seep out here and there, but Landon's humbleness is his greatest asset. He is a great player and a better teammate!

Jonathan Jensen – Avoca

Stat sheet: 14.7 points per game/ 8.8 rebounds per game/ 5.0 assists per game

Coaches Perspective: Jonathan had the daunting task in coming to Avoca and trying to fit in with a tight knit group of guys and because he was able to, I believe that was one of the main reasons we were so successful. Jonathan was a great shooter but worked hard everyday on becoming an all-around threat and by the end of the year, he became dangerous every time he touched the ball. Off the court, I watched him and my son quickly become best friends. Jonathan is one of the nicest well rounded young men you would ever meet. My favorite memory of Jonathan was having his dad fly from Denmark to watch him win a sectional title. It was truly special to see.

Spencer Cook - Andover

Season synopsis: Spencer Cook was an offensive force to be reckoned with throughout his junior season, leading Andover in scoring at 16.8 points per game. The junior guard established himself as one of the top perimeter players in Allegany County, hitting clutch shots while scoring on drives to the hoop, midrange jumpers and from beyond three-point distance. Entering his senior year, Cook and the Panthers will be looking to take another step forward next season, hoping to rebound off a 5-16 campaign in 2019-20.

— compiled by Sean Curran