ALFRED — The Alfred State athletic department is one of six members of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) that have been honored with community service awards. The Pioneers were a Gold Level honoree in the Array of Events category.

From September 2019 through April 2020, the Alfred State College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) championed a different project each month throughout the school year. They organized and then conducted outreach programs that supported on-going campus projects, community projects and assisted with student education initiatives. The outreach projects were:

September - The softball SAAC reps held a 50/50 raffle at football games where the profits went to a local food pantry, cancer services and a local restaurant.

October - SUNY's Got Your Back - The volleyball SAAC reps got student athletes and coaches to join in with the Diversity & Title IX office helping pack care backpacks for people involved in abuse and/or sexual assault.

October - Pink Pride -At a home volleyball game, the SAAC Executive Board presented a check to Allegany County Cancer Services in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

November - SAAC sent a monetary donation to a local restaurant to help support their free Thanksgiving Day meal for the community.

December - The Pioneer western equestrian SAAC reps organized a food drive where student-athletes and the campus faculty & staff donated boxes and cans of food to the Alfred Station food pantry.

March - The wrestling SAAC reps got a van full of student-athletes together and visited Genesee Valley students and read books to support the Read Across America initiative.

April - In lieu of the scheduled on-campus "Yards for Yeardley" awareness event, the women's soccer SAAC reps connected student-athletes with One Love's Escalation Training online.

In the Array of Events category, D'Youville was also awarded gold level for their Men's Basketball Community Outreach while Pitt Bradford earned silver for a variety of community events, and Hilbert garnered bronze level for their suicide awareness work.

In the One-Time Events category, Franciscan's Dig Pink Day was award gold level, Pitt Bradford's Special Olympic Bowling with a Buddy was awarded silver level, and Mount Aloysius softball team's work with the Central PA Humane Society was awarded bronze.

The Pioneers have just completed their first year competing as a full member of the AMCC.