Dansville Track and Field

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team: NY Giants

Favorite Player: Sterling Shepard

Favorite Social media: Tik Tok Favorite

TV Show: Criminal Minds or Merlin

Favorite Movie: Harry Potter Series

If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Mike Tyson

Siblings Name(s): Kyle and Jack Porter

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: I’ve started baking a lot and video editing to fill up my time.

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: It's a lot more difficult than I originally thought. It's a new setting and everyone is learning how to adapt to this. It's really nice though to have video calls with my classes and have a sense of normalcy.

Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape?

A: I’ve done some weight lifting in my basement and work out videos I've found on YouTube.

Q: What are your plans for after high school graduation?

A: My plans are to attend SUNY Oswego to obtain my MBA in Psychology and Business

Q: Where do you see yourself ten years from now?

A: Hopefully finished with law school and as a lawyer.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Take advantage of every activity that your community or school offers, even if you think that you won't like it. It's better when you look back with pride rather than regret.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: My favorite memory from track has to be the 'training' time for the throwers and between throws we found four leaf clovers.

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: Honestly being able to wear my jersey and being able to compete in a meet would be amazing. I would give anything to cheer on my teammates as they best their personal and the school's records.