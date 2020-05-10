Dansville junior center Arayana Young started off the season slow, failing to score in double figures in the Mustangs' first two games.

But you know what they say: It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish. And before the season was cut short, Young was on a tear.

In five of her last six games, including four in the postseason, Young posted monster numbers, including a 26-point, 21-rebound performance against Hornell on Valentine's Day.

As a result of her dominance down the stretch, Young was the sole small-school Section V player to earn first team all-state honors by the New York State Sportswriter Association released this week. Young and the Mustangs won a second straight Section V title this winter and were eyeing a run at states before the coronavirus shut down the season.

Senior teammate Grace Rittenhouse was a 7th Team selection in Class B, averaging 15.6 points per game. Livonia freshman Kylie Buckley was named to the 12th team, averaging 20 points a night.

In Class C, Canisteo-Greenwood’s Lilly Mullen was named to the Fifth Team. The 8th grader averaged 19.4 points per game and led all of Steuben County in scoring. She scored a career-high 35 points on 15-for-22 shooting in a win over Cuba-Rushford in January. Teammate Liz Roach was an 11th Team pick as the senior averaged a double-double with 12.2 points and 14.8 rebounds per game.

Keshequa’s Paige McKerrow was named to the 10th Team in Class C, averaging 13.1 points per game. Cuba-Rushford senior Kate Howe ended her record-breaking career for the Rebels with an 11th Team selection, averaging 20.6 points per game.

Canisteo-Greenwood’s Savannah Ambuski and Bolivar-Richburg’s Aliyah Cole were both honorable mentions in Class C.

Two local players were named to the All-State Fifth Team in Class D. Whitesville freshman Vanessa Hall notched 21.7 points a night and Lucia D’Arpino scored 13.4 per game en route to the All-State selections.

Andover senior Emily Wahl was named to the Seventh Team in Class D, scoring 16.9 points per game. Fillmore senior Hannah Roeske was also a Seventh Team pick with an average of 15.6 points a night. Arkport/Canaseraga senior Victoria McDaniel earned an Eighth Team selection, averaging 16.6 points a night.

Fillmore’s Emma Cole and Hinsdale’s Kaitlyn Roberson were honorable mentions in Class D.

All-state selections from Section V

Class B

First team: Arayana Young (Dansville) jr. C. Sixth: Andra Savage (Palmyra-Macedon) sr. G. Eighth: Grace Rittenhouse (Dansville) sr. G. Tenth: Cara Walker (Midlakes) jr. F. Twelfth: Kylie Buckley (Livonia) fr. F. Thirteenth: Giovanna White-Principio (Waterloo) so. F.

Class C

Second: Samantha Lewis (East Rochester) so. G; Jenna LaMere (Wheatland-Chili) sr. F. Third: Serene Calderon (Pembroke) jr. G. Fifth: Caiden Crego (Lyons) sr. G; Lilly Mullen (Canisteo-Greenwood) 8th. G. Seventh: Izzy Wilbur (Red Creek) jr. G. Eighth: Brianna Smith (Oakfield-Alabama) sr. F. Ninth: Paige McKerrow (Keshequa) sr. F. Tenth: Paige Burley (Keshequa) sr. F. Eleventh: Liz Roach (Canisteo-Greenwood) sr. F; Kate Howe (Cuba-Rushford) sr. G. Twelfth: Sydney Close (Red Jacket) sr. G; Maddie Ryan (Marcus Whitman) jr. G.

Class D

Third: Brynn Walczak (Elba) jr. G. Fourth: Lauren Kingsley (Pavilion) fr. F. Fifth: Lucia D'Arpino (Avoca/Prattsburgh) jr. F; Vanessa Hall (Whitesville) fr. F. Sixth: Karlee Zinkievich (Pavilion) fr. G. Seventh: Hannah Roeske (Fillmore) sr. C; Emily Wahl (Andover) sr. F. Eighth: Victoria McDaniel (Arkport/Canaseraga) sr. F.