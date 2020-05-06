Most turkey hunters have experienced the phenomenon of the disappearing hunter.

This occurs when we have walked past another hunter in the woods who was well camouflaged, and for a moment lost sight of him.

"Where'd he go?"

All of a sudden, disappeared.

It's a funny feeling.

Feel a bit foolish.

Keep walking in the same direction.

He'll appear again.

Only when a motion, wave, or a glimpse of off-colored clothing catches our attention can make out the human outline again.

This phenomenon occurs often in timber, not just in thick cover where you would most expect camo to work the best.

Over and over again, the more time we spend in the woods, the more the lesson is driven home: Trust that camouflage.

Course it doesn’t really matter so much when hunting out of a popup blind, over decoys.

But many of us still “run and gun” and chase gobbles up one hill and down another.

That’s when good camo is crucial. And not just the pattern, but full face mask, gloves, even camo-ed gun.

Last season, the No. 2 long-beard came in on the second-to-the-last day of the spring season through open pole timber. Now granted, things had leafed-out.

Just about full-blown leaf-out throughout most of Western New York’s turkey range.

But not there.

Still "open."

Spring comes last here to our northeast facing hollows on the highest ridges over 2,000 feet in elevation.

Down through the years, experience has drilled in our heads that we can trust our camo even though a sharp-eyed tom can pick us out if make the wrong move or have a glinting gun barrel.

Funny to think back on those first spring turkey hunts, now 50 years ago. Back then the birds seemed a lot easier to call in. And they came in despite not having the newest camo pattern.

That first season with the first box call (an old trusty Lynch) with the, then astronomical retail price of $6.95 (now they are over $30) found this hunter tucked into the center of the top of a large oak deadfall.

There was one "shootin' hole" that the old 16-gauge

LeFever double-barrel poked out of. You'd think the Indians were attacking the fort.

But I was calling gobblers and didn't know how. And certainly didn’t trust the camo.

Tucked in like a hibernating bear.

Two gobblers strutted in that morning.

They stood next to that downed tree gobbling and gobbling and gobbling. Every time I ran a yelp on the old box call, they'd gobble.

Never did see them.

I was too "well-hid."

But every time I even touched the box with the striker, just one little putt, they'd gobble.

It got so, even if I moved, and made a little noise by shifting my weight in the leaves, cramped and folded up in that hole under those limbs, they'd gobble.

And as soon as one of those birds gobbled, the other would sound off.

"All this gobbling will bring in every other turkey hunter in the southern half of the county. They'll just walk up and shoot 'my birds."

Big, heavy gobblers crunch leaves loudly.

Had to be close.

“Come on, just walk in the right spot,” I thought, past the shooting hole and its protruding gun barrel.

Didn't dare move. Prickly feeling legs long since fell asleep.

The gun barrel pointed out through that hole in the limbs.

But finally, evidently bored with "the hen under the deadfall," the two toms slowly moved away, still gobbling, sporadically every once in a while.

Never did walk in front of my "shootin' hole."

Fast-forward five decades.

Last year's late-season tom headed for the logical strut spot, a slight rise in the surrounding open timber, off to the side.

He could see everything from there.

Felt safe.

No brush piles, logs, or even large trees wider than our shoulders broke the landscape.

Just open timber.

But now we trust our camouflage, though we still felt a bit like we were right out in the open. You can't move. Be deadly still.

The big wary and careful bird didn't see us as he came in with his wings drooped down and tail partly fanned out, just before he wore my tag on his leg.

Oak Duke writes a weekly column appearing on the Outdoors page.