Canisteo-Greenwood Varsity Softball

Fast Facts

Favorite Social media: Instagram

Favorite TV Show: Vampire Diaries

Favorite Movie: Hallmark

Favorite Musician/Band: Lewis Capaldi

Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Campbell-Savona

Pets Name(s): Thor and Zara

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: I fill my time with painting, music and playing outside with my family.

Q: What are your plans for after high school graduation?

A: I plan on studying Early childhood education with a minor in ASL.

Q: Where do you see yourself ten years from now?

A: Hopefully teaching kids and supporting myself.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: I never thought that last year would be the final time I got to play softball. When you’re experiencing life, you can never take anything for granted. Play every game with everything you have, and never give up.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: Feeling like I have a second family and being able to catch.

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: It would mean so much to me, I never thought that I would never be able to wear my jersey at least once this year. Softball is my favorite sport and I have been looking forward to this season this whole year. If I could just play one final game, I would in a heartbeat. It’s not the same going to college without being able to play one more season of softball.