Arkport/Canaseraga Varsity Baseball
Fast Facts
Favorite Sports Team: New York Yankees
Favorite Player: Mike Trout
Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Houghton
If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Jackie Robinson
If you could eat dinner with any historical figure: Martin Luther King Jr.
Questions
Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?
A: It’s been tough adjusting to online school. There is a definitely a lack of motivation sitting at home versus being in a class room. It is a lot harder to focus on the task at hand.
Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?
A: Practice how you play. Take every practice seriously and take the practice time to improve your skills, both individual skills and team skills.
Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?
A: Going to team dinners every Friday night.
Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?
A: It would be very meaningful to me to be able to wear the jersey again. Wearing the jersey gives me a sense of pride towards the town and all of the people who support the baseball team.