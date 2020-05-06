Dansville Track and Field

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team: USAG

Favorite Player: Simone Biles

Favorite Social media: TikTok

Favorite TV Show: Glee

If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Simone Biles

If you could eat dinner with any historical figure: Wright Brothers

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: Baking, playing tennis, going on a run, exercising.

Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape?

A: I have been exercising a lot. I enjoy following along to the workouts I find on youtube, playing tennis, going on walks, rollerblading and going on runs.

Q: What are your plans for after high school graduation?

A: I plan to attend Queens college and go into their pre-dentistry program.

Q: Where do you see yourself ten years from now?

A: I see myself as a general dentist that is certified to practice orthodontics. I will either have my own business or have a shared partnership with another dentist.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Cheer your teammates on. It creates a deeper bond with the whole team, and you will have a blast since you all are friends.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: All of my pole vault practices, and breaking the pole vault pole by landing on it at my very first pole vault meet.