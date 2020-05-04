Jasper-Troupsburg Varsity Softball

Fast Facts

Favorite TV Show: Grey's Anatomy

Favorite Movie: My Girl Favorite

Musician/Band: Luke Combs

If you could eat dinner with any historical figure: Helen Keller

Pets Name(s): Ava, Apache, Baby, and Finnley.

Siblings Name(s): Jordan, Joanne, Emma, Brendan, Alex, James, and Elba.

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: Babysitting and homework.

Q: What are your plans for after high school graduation?

A: Attend college in the fall at St. Bonaventure for Biology.

Q: Where do you see yourself ten years from now?

A: An Emergency physician with a family near the Rochester area.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Don't ever take for granted the experiences you get, because you never know when it will be the last time.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: My sophomore year I got hit with a wooden bat in the head while practicing, the panic at the time was funny.

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: It would mean the world to me to get to play one last game with my team.