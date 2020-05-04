Jasper-Troupsburg Varsity Softball

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team: Buffalo Bills

Favorite Player: Josh Allen

Favorite Social media: Instagram

Favorite TV Show: Friends

Favorite Movie: Avengers Endgame

Pets Name(s): Yellow Lab-Buddy

Siblings Name(s): Kayla

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: I live on a dairy farm in Greenwood, NY and it has been keeping me very busy. I recently have been working with our heifers we show in the summer.

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: It’s been interesting adjusting to schoolwork online, I have had a few challenges with the internet quality in the middle of nowhere but as long as the internet worked at my house schoolwork has been going very smoothly.

Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?

A: I go on hikes and play catch or play basketball with my sister at every opportunity I have.

Q: What are your plans for after high school graduation?

A: I plan on attending Morrisville State College for Agricultural Sciences and hopefully continuing my athletic career.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Advice I would give underclassmen or youth kids would be is the first practice decides the rest of your season; make every moment count on the field no matter your position.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: My favorite memory of participating in a school sport would be the 2019 Bud Burdette Softball Tournament in Whitesville. We had an amazing game with a huge upset against the home team. I don’t think I had ever seen our team that close before it was amazing.

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: It would mean the world to wear my school jersey again even if it was just one final game. I was so excited for this season it would mean everything to step up to bat just one more time.