Hornell Varsity Track and Field
Fast Facts
Favorite Sports Team: Real Madrid
Favorite Social media: Snapchat
Favorite person to follow on Social media: Logan Paul
Favorite TV Show: Naruto
Favorite Movie: Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom
Favorite Musician/Band: BTS
Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Livonia
Pets Name(s): Marley, Maisey, Frankie, Cat
Siblings Name(s): Delaney and Cooper Meehan
Questions
Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?
A: I have been trying to do a lot of new things that I normally wouldn’t have time for, like reading, organizing things, dancing, and of course playing new video games.
Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?
A: Running with my dogs in the backyard/taking them on walks, fitness challenges, running a couple miles, and doing the yoga workout that my gym teacher, Mr. Biro posts, as well as the suggested track workouts my track coaches post.
Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?
A: Take advantage of every practice and game. You never know when it will truly be over. So even if the practices suck, or you are just having a bad game, just push through them, and live for the good moments with your fellow teammates.
Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?
A: Beating Livonia at home, on our senior night this year for soccer. One of my favorite moments that I got to experience here.
Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?
A: It would honestly mean the world to me. I have so many fond memories in those uniforms, especially with my fellow teammates, and with this spring season basically gone, I never got a chance to actually finish my high school sports career. So to wear one of them again, just one more time, would give me the chance to truly finish what I started in seventh grade.