Arkport/Canaseraga Baseball
Fast Facts
Favorite Sports Team: New York Yankees
Favorite Social media: Snapchat
Favorite TV Show: Dukes of Hazzard
Favorite Movie: Smokey and the Bandit
Favorite Musician/Band: Tyler Childers
If you could eat dinner with any historical figure: Ronald Reagan
Pets Name(s): Manhatten
Siblings Name(s): Jake
Questions
Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?
A: Working with my family on our farm, not a new hobby but I am thankful to have the farm to fill my time.
Q: What are your plans for after high school graduation?
A: Attending Penn State or SUNY Cobleskill. I’m still deciding.
Q: Where do you see yourself ten years from now?
A: Working with my family on our farm.
Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?
A: Enjoy every moment, it’s not about making the MLB it’s about challenging yourself and enjoying the moment.
Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?
A: My high school sports career started with Coach Jeff Lang for Cross-Country. I hate running but I did it for six years because Coach Lang was such an inspiration.