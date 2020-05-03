Hornell Varsity Track and Field
Fast Facts
Favorite Sports Team: Duke Men’s Basketball
Favorite Social media: Tik Tok
Favorite TV Show: All American
Favorite Movie: 5 Feet Apart
Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Livonia
If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Carli Lloyd
Questions
Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?
A: Adjusting to school work online has been pretty easy considering that most of my classes have been online before this. Some challenges would be having to ask questions over email.
Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?
A: My coaches have been posting workouts to do everyday, most days I follow what they say to do if I’m able to do it. If I’m not able to do it I do something small every day.
Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?
A: Don’t take it for granted and always give 100% in every practice and game, not only does it help you but it helps your teammates push themselves as well.
Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?
A: One of my favorite memories from participating in a sport at my school would be during my senior year of soccer when one of my teammates tried to block our coaches shot and regretted it immediately afterwards.