Hornell Varsity Track and Field

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team: Duke Men’s Basketball

Favorite Social media: Tik Tok

Favorite TV Show: All American

Favorite Movie: 5 Feet Apart

Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Livonia

If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Carli Lloyd

Questions

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: Adjusting to school work online has been pretty easy considering that most of my classes have been online before this. Some challenges would be having to ask questions over email.

Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?

A: My coaches have been posting workouts to do everyday, most days I follow what they say to do if I’m able to do it. If I’m not able to do it I do something small every day.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Don’t take it for granted and always give 100% in every practice and game, not only does it help you but it helps your teammates push themselves as well.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: One of my favorite memories from participating in a sport at my school would be during my senior year of soccer when one of my teammates tried to block our coaches shot and regretted it immediately afterwards.