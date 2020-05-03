High School Sports are officially done for season

LATHAM – In accordance with Governor Cuomo’s announcement Friday afternoon that New York schools will be closed to in‐person learning for the remainder of the school year, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s 11 member Sections have cancelled all remaining spring sports.

“I would like to commend the work of the 11 NYSPHSAA Section Executive Directors who have worked tirelessly to benefit the students in their Sections. Many throughout our state were hopeful students would have the chance to participate in high school athletics this spring and return to some sense of normalcy,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives and high school athletics is one of them. At this time, we must focus our attention on the health and safety of all New Yorkers. Please stay safe and stay positive during this difficult time.”

“As Executive Director of Section V athletics, I want to commend the school districts, athletic administrators and coaches for their dedication to the student athletes during this very challenging situation. Most importantly, I want to acknowledge the resiliency and commitment of our wonderful student athletes. They have remained focused and positive throughout,” said Section V Executive Director Kathy Hoyt. “Section V would like to wish all our seniors the best of luck as they prepare to begin their next chapter in life. It is our hope that your time spent as an athlete is Section V was enjoyable and rewarding.”

This week NYSPHSAA President Paul Harrica will begin the process of selecting members to serve on an ad hoc committee to address and analyze the potential impact of COVID-19 on the fall 2020 interscholastic athletic season.

The ad hoc committee will include school and district superintendents, principals, athletic directors, Section Executive Directors and NYSPHSAA’s Executive Director as well as potential representation from the NYS Education Department, NYS School Boards Association and the NYS Department of Health. The committee will convene to make recommendations if needed to NYSPHSAA’s 11 member Sections to assist with planning and coordination of high school athletic programs.