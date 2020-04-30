Hornell Varsity Track and Field

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team: Manchester City Favorite

Player: Kevin De Bruyne

Favorite Social media: Snapchat

Favorite person to follow on Social media: Roberto Carlos

Favorite TV Show: South Park

Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Cal-Mum

Siblings Name(s): Zoey

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: Running, staying in shape.

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: It’s been very hard to have the motivation to do the work.

Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?

A: Runs every day, workouts every day.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Work like every practice is your last practice.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: The laughs we had.

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: I would give everything to be able to wear my jersey again.