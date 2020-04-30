Hornell Varsity Track and Field
Fast Facts
Favorite Sports Team: Manchester City Favorite
Player: Kevin De Bruyne
Favorite Social media: Snapchat
Favorite person to follow on Social media: Roberto Carlos
Favorite TV Show: South Park
Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Cal-Mum
Siblings Name(s): Zoey
Questions
Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?
A: Running, staying in shape.
Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?
A: It’s been very hard to have the motivation to do the work.
Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?
A: Runs every day, workouts every day.
Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?
A: Work like every practice is your last practice.
Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?
A: The laughs we had.
Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?
A: I would give everything to be able to wear my jersey again.