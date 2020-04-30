Hornell Varsity Baseball

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team: Texas Rangers

Favorite TV Show: Trailer Park Boys

Favorite Movie: Ted Favorite

Musician/Band: J Cole

If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Alfonso Soriano

Siblings Name(s): Collin, Shawn, Natalie

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: I’ve been playing video games and going fishing. I’ve also watched a lot of shows I would’ve never watched but I’ve been so bored.

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: It’s not really any different or difficult.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: Practices they’re my favorite thing besides games obviously, but there’s no better feeling than when everyone just has a stellar but fun practice.

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: It would mean everything not only to just me but to all my teammates, All I talk about is how much I miss baseball and would do anything to play or just wear my jersey one last time.