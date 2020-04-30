Hornell Varsity Track and Field

Fast Facts

Favorite TV Show: Greys Anatomy

Favorite Movie: Grease

Favorite Musician/Band: Luke Combs

Pets Name(s): Tucker and Richard

Siblings Name(s): Brenden Collins

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: I have been doing puzzles with my dad

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Never take it for granted because you never known when it’s all going to be taken away with a snap of a finger. Life goes by within a blink of an eye. Never look back and just keep moving forward.