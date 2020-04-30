Hornell Varsity Track and Field

Fast Facts

Favorite Social media: Instagram

Favorite person to follow on Social media: Emma Coburn

Favorite Musician/Band: Ariana Grande

If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Sydney McLaughlin

Questions

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: I have been painting more than I usually do.

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: I have not had any challenges in doing online school.

Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?

A: I have been working out at home, and going for short runs.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: My advice to underclassmen and youth kids is to always live in the moment with your teams. Make as many memories as you can with them. Time goes by too fast to not. Make sure you make every moment count with them.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: Going on runs with the team, and going to meets supporting each other. Also messing around in practices sometimes.

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: It would mean the world to me to wear my jersey one last time. Wearing that jersey for my last high school meet would allow me to represent our school one last time. It would be a sense of pride for me. It would be a nice way to end this chapter in my life knowing that everything I’ve done in this jersey was worth it. It allows me to know that I have completed what I have wanted, and that I am ready to move on and open the door to the next chapters in my life.