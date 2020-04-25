Dansville Varsity Track and Field

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team: Buffalo Bills

Favorite Player: Jim Kelly

Favorite Social media: Snapchat

Favorite TV Show: Any of the new DC shows, the Flash and Arrow are probably my favorite

Favorite Movie: The Other Guys

Favorite Musician/Band: That really depends on the day, I love anything from Aerosmith to the Grateful Dead

Favorite place to compete other than home arena: Livonia always has great competition

Pets Name(s): I have three dogs: Lily, Douglas and Harley, and one cat: Athena

Siblings Name(s): Tyler, Brandon and Camden

Questions & answers

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: I’ve taken time over this break to get better at one of my favorite things: coding. I take a class called Applications of Programming in school that is meant to give the basics of programming through virtual courses, unfortunately we were just about to start using some real world technology when school was cancelled. On the bright side, this gave a great opportunity to learn more digital languages like JavaScript and Python.

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: Going online has been a bit of a change in most part because of the pace we go in classes. Instead of completing a unit in a week we have to take it a bit slower to compensate for only having a few classes a week. I do enjoy being able to work from my bedroom, the only problem I’ve come across was setting a schedule - for both sleeping and schoolwork

Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?

A: Running has always been the best way for me to stay in shape regardless of the season. I’m a long distance athlete so I’ve been running the longest distance I can. The most important aspect of training is changing the terrain and scenery. I’m going to run the same mileage.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: I’ve heard seniors say the same thing every year “treasure it because it’ll be over before you know it”. That is way more true than anybody can realize until it happens, I only had a few practices this year for Track and I’m really hopeful to come back to even one more.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: There are far too many good memories, but my favorite way to pass the time either in practice or at a meet is doing hurdles with my best friend Chase. Neither of us are great at hurdling but it’s a lot of fun trying to pretend that we are.

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: One last meet would mean the world to me. I don’t really care about scoring or setting personal records, I really just want to be with my Track family one more time before leaving.