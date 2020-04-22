Hornell Varsity Golf
Fast Facts
Favorite Sports Team:Duke basketball
Favorite Player:Kobe Bryant
Favorite Social media:Twitter
Favorite Movie:Coach Carter
If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Michael Jordan
Siblings Name(s):Amanda, Brandy, Stevie, Mike,Matt
Questions & answers
Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?
A: Lifting and gaming are the main two hobbies used to fill my time during this break.
Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?
A: It’s been weird and different from the norm. Some challenges are just doing everything online instead of paper and pencil work.
Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?
A: I’ve been able to lift in a home gym at my sisters to stay in shape.
Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?
A: Just realize it’s going to end eventually, and quicker than you think it will.
Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?
A: First day of full pads for football every year.