Hornell Varsity Golf

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team:Duke basketball

Favorite Player:Kobe Bryant

Favorite Social media:Twitter

Favorite Movie:Coach Carter

If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Michael Jordan

Siblings Name(s):Amanda, Brandy, Stevie, Mike,Matt

Questions & answers

Q: What types of hobbies have you used to fill your time during this break? Any new hobbies that you’ve picked up?

A: Lifting and gaming are the main two hobbies used to fill my time during this break.

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: It’s been weird and different from the norm. Some challenges are just doing everything online instead of paper and pencil work.

Q: What types of things have you done in an attempt to stay in shape should the season continue?

A: I’ve been able to lift in a home gym at my sisters to stay in shape.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Just realize it’s going to end eventually, and quicker than you think it will.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: First day of full pads for football every year.