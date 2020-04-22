Hornell Varsity Golf
Fast Facts
Favorite Sports Team: Cleveland Browns
Favorite Player: Jarvis Landry
Favorite TV Show: Entourage
Favorite Musician/Band: Flatbush Zombies
If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Allen Iverson
Siblings Name(s): Anthony, Brendan
Questions & answers
Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?
A: Adjusting to the schoolwork online has been really easy. The teachers have been really good about keeping in touch about what work to do and when it's due.
Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?
A: Don’t take it for granted. You never know when your last snap, last shot could be.
Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?
A: Beating Greece Odyssey at their place in sectionals.
Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?
A: It’d mean everything to me. There’s no better feeling than going out there and competing with your best friends.