Hornell Varsity Golf

Fast Facts

Favorite Sports Team: Cleveland Browns

Favorite Player: Jarvis Landry

Favorite TV Show: Entourage

Favorite Musician/Band: Flatbush Zombies

If you could eat dinner with any athlete: Allen Iverson

Siblings Name(s): Anthony, Brendan

Questions & answers

Q: What has it been like adjusting to doing schoolwork online? Any challenges? Any unique interactions with teachers over the computer?

A: Adjusting to the schoolwork online has been really easy. The teachers have been really good about keeping in touch about what work to do and when it's due.

Q: Is there any advice that you would give to the underclassmen or youth kids in the area about taking advantage of every game/practice?

A: Don’t take it for granted. You never know when your last snap, last shot could be.

Q: What is your favorite memory of participating in a sport at your school?

A: Beating Greece Odyssey at their place in sectionals.

Q: How meaningful would it be to wear your school jersey again, even if it was just for one final game?

A: It’d mean everything to me. There’s no better feeling than going out there and competing with your best friends.