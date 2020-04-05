Wellsville seniors will represent New York

WELLSVILLE — Two of Wellsville’s senior captains in 2019, Eagan Enke and Ethen Stoll, have been named to the New York roster of the annual Big 30 Charities Classic.

Enke, Stoll and their New York teammates are scheduled to take on Pennsylvania this summer in the annual contest that raises money for charity. The New York team will be coached by Wellsville varsity head coach Frank Brown.

Enke was Wellsville’s leader on the lines in 2019. He played guard on the O-line and defensive tackle and defensive end defensively for the Lions. The 6-1, 240-pounder was named a Livingston County All-Star two times and was also named an Eddie Meath All-Star. He is looking forward to battling it out one more time on the football field.

His favorite football moment was winning the Midget League Championship. His hobbies are football, wrestling, video games and hanging out with friends. His favorite NFL team is the Buffalo Bills and his favorite player is James Harrison. Eagan plans to attend Alfred State College and major in Construction Management. He is a member of the National Honor Society.

Stoll was Wellsville’s top threat at wide receiver, and played both safety positions defensively. The 6-2, 160-pounder was named Wellsville’s team MVP in 2019. His most memorable football moment was scoring three touchdowns in one game and celebrating with his team after the game. He is looking forward to playing in the Big 30 Game because of his love of football.

Stoll is planning a career in Construction and Heavy Equipment Operation. His hobbies include working, riding and hanging out with his buddies. His favorite NFL team is the Seattle Seahawks and his favorite player is Russell Wilson.

Other players announced Friday include Greg Simon (Ridgway Area High School), Hayden Haupright (Johnsonburg Area High School), Gage Burford (St. Marys Area High School), and Logan Klice (Allegany-Limestone).

More players will be announced to the New York and Pennsylvania rosters in the coming weeks.