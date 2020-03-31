ALFRED — Emma Taggart and Jacob Wadsworth (Dansville) have earned USTFCCCA All-Mideast Region honors.

Taggart earned All-Region honors in a pair of events. Her season best performance in the high jump of 1.62 m was tied for 4th best in the mideast region while her 3,013 points earned in the pentathlon was 4th in the region. Taggart highlighted her indoor season at the AARTFC Championships with her 2nd place finish in the event.

Wadsworth was a three-event honoree. His heptathlon score of 4,951 points was tops in the mideast region while his leap of 7.05 m in the long jump was tied for 2nd and his run of 22.53 in the 200 m was 4th. Wadsworth's winning performance at the AARTFC Championships in the heptathlon led him to earning a spot at the NCAA Divsion III National Championships.

A total of 1595 athletes from 200 different institutions earned All-Region honors nationwide from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) with 805 honors going to the men and an additional 790 to the women.

To earn All-Region honors, an athlete must be one of the top-5 individuals in their event in their respective region on the TFRRS Descending Order List. In addition, each member of a region's top-3 relay team was selected for the distinction. Also, only athletes from USTFCCCA member institutions are eligible for the award.