OLEAN — The Twin Tiers USBC Open bowling continued last weekend at Good Times of Olean with new leaders in both Doubles and Singles.

Bruce Kear and Chris Bartoo took over first place in the handicap doubles with a 1451 handicap score.Bartoo had a 726 ( 697 scratch) handicap score and Kear had a 725 (682 scratch) handicap score. In second place are Nick Viglietta and Jeff Gordon with a handicap score of 1432. In third place are Kyle Spier and Shane Dunbar with a 1430 handicap score.

In Handicap singles Chase Robbins moved into first place with a 789 scratch score. In second place is Steve Miller with a 762 handicap score. In third place is Travis Ward with a 755 handicap score. Ward's score included a 300 game.

The tournament was supposed to conclude this weekend but is on hold at the present time due to the coronavirus public health emergency.

HANDICAP DOUBLES

1. B. Kear - C. Bartoo 1451

2. N. Viglietta - J. Gordon 1432

3. K. Spier - S. Dunbar 1430

4. K. Cook - S. Cook 1417

5. T. Burrows - S. Cook 1416

6. Eric Chaffee - T. Burrows 1407

HANDICAP SINGLES

1. Chase Robbins 789

2. Steve Miller 762

3. Travis Ward 755

4. Chris Gruver 753

5. Chris Bartoo 729

6. Liz Burrows 713

7. Zach Long 701

Honor Scores

Chase Robbins 257-299-244, 800; 235-276-278, 789; Steve Cook 290-207-290, 787; 214-217, 609; Travis Ward 300-278, 747; 208-214; Jesse Schrader 234-276-223, 733; 208; Steve Miller 247-214-269, 730; 205; Casey Jackson 253-209-260, 722; 255-237, 690; Kevin Ross 257-225-222, 704; 244-221, 643; Nick Viglietta 247-228-226, 701; 212-211-220, 643; Chris Bartoo 235-232-230, 697; 216-252-232, 700; Lisa Lewis 235-266, 691; 204-204, 601; Bruce Kear 257-227, 682; 232-212, 636; Dave Norton Jr. 257-209-201, 667; 241-200, 622; Chris Gruver 200-202-264, 666; 212-251, 654; Ted Gordon 225-269, 665; 246; Shane Dunbar 233-226-204, 663; Hkye Braymiller 222-226-214, 662; 226; Bob Foster 215-257, 658; Aaron Thompson 223-227-207, 657; 209-243, 607; Jerry Powley 215-256, 652; Jeff Gordon 219-245, 651; 214-207, 616; Cheyenne Stuck 268, 644; 239; Dean Burrows 222-238, 639; 203-202; Pat Jones 204-268, 641; 206; Chris Sebastian 204-211-221, 636; 228-216, 623; Dylan Dunbar 231-211, 630; Zach Long 257-211, 630; 245, 615; Ryan Welty 226 212, 619; Casey Jackson 209-202-205, 616; Steve Powley 221, 614; Lester Baker Jr. 256, 611; 210-210; Tom Dunbar 214-215, 610; 201-213-212, 626; Terry Burrows 202-221, 607; Mike Zwiefka 227-203, 607; 224; Brent Rohrabacher 213-219, 601; Ricky Rouse 200-203, 600; 226; Liz Burrows 221-188-180, 589; 182-181, 529; 192-214, 573; 210-205-182, 597; Martha Updike 171-175-208, 554; 190, 504; Darlene Howard 184-180, 526; 185-206, 546; Linda Lindermoth 183-178, 513; Carey Shields 214; Rick Rouse 227; 207-218; Dusty Baldwin 224; Bernie Selilgman 203; 202; Gary Kellogg 223; 202; Tom Latterell 208; 204; Bev Lyons 183; Chad Bader 219; 201; Tim Keesler 203; 209; Randy Crooks 208; Josh Baldwin 201; Dakota Ballard 204; Dylan Ballard 200; Ron VanDerLinde 222-211; Rob Enos 223; 266; Mike Auman 210; Gary Robbins 204; 204-200; Josh Painter 223; Tom Painter 204; Chuck Neal 218; Bryce Cilvick 220; Dustin Fetzer 202; Steve Dickerson 218; 209; Jason Salmonson 204; John Fusiara 216; Patti Osgood 181; Dahl Flynn 210; Ken Pierce 200; Jon Nickerson 202; Brad Ostrander 203-223; Curt Gowdy 231-208; 234; Larry Weinhauer 225; Cecil Green 201.