Northwest FC traveled to Arkport and Canisteo-Greenwood recently and placed two Champions and two Finalists.

Northwest Thunder (Grade 8 and Under), played at Canisteo-Greenwood on March 7 and placed second. The girls defeated Canisteo-Greenwood 2-0, lost to Addison 4-0, and defeated Arkport 3-0, before being edged 1-2 by Addison in the Championship to emerge Finalists.

The Thunder played at Arkport on March 8 and emerged Finalists again. The girls lost to the Schuyler Strikers, defeated Hornell, tied Allegany, and defeated Arkport/Canaseraga in pool play to enter playoffs as second seed. They defeated Allegany 5-4 in overtime in the Semi-Final before falling to Schuyler 1-4 in the Finals.

Northwest Storm (Grade 10 and Under) played March 8 at Canisteo-Greenwood and emerged Champions. The girls edged Avoca 2-1, lost to Canisteo-Greenwood 0-1, and defeated Bolivar 2-0 to enter playoffs as second seed. After a 2-1 victory in the Semi Final, the girls defeated Addison 4-1 to capture the Championship. Great job ladies!

Northwest Wave (G12 and Under) also competed on March 8 at Canisteo-Greenwood and also emerged Champions. The girls tied Wellsville 1-1, on a goal by Kaitlyn Higby assisted by Hannah Cicero. They edged Addison FC 1-0 in game two on a goal from Zoe Beardsley. Game three was a 2-0 victory over Wayland-Cohocton on a goal by Regan Johnson from Chloe Shaw and by Kaitlyn Higby from Emilee Wright.

Seeded first, the girls then topped Avoca 4-0 in the semifinal with goals from Regan (2), Kaitlyn, and Chloe from Kaitlyn, Chloe, Megan Neamon, and Regan respectively. Another 1-0 victory over Addison FC was the result in the Finals, on a goal by Kaitlyn Higby from Regan Johnson.

Scored on only once in the tournament, Juliet Marino of Hornell saved 54 shots. Solid performances on the day also came from Abby Hatch on defense, Grace Gaylord on offense, and Heather Johnston on defense.