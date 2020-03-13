LONG ISLAND — When Dansville senior, Aidan Kreiley, was around 12 years old one of his goals was to just make it to the New York State Meet of Champions. All he wanted to do was get there.

On March 6-7 he made his fourth trip to the Nassau County Aquatic Center in Long Island and capped off an exceptional high school career with a New York State championship in the 100 breaststroke. Aidan is a State Champ! Aidan also brought home an impressive 3rd place finish in the 200 Individual Medley.

Kreiley entered the meet as the No. 1 seed in the 100 breaststroke, holding that spot in the standings all season. After the preliminary round on Friday and entering the final round on Saturday, Aidan was still in the drivers seat as the 1 seed. After the first 50 yards the field was still pretty tight but in the second 50 yards Aidan started to separate from his closest competitor and won the state title by over a second with a time of 55.03. A new personal best time for him.

What makes this so special for Aidan and Dansville is that it marks the first time that Dansville has ever had someone win a New York State Championship in the pool. On top of that it is the first time any swimmer from the LCAA (Livingston County Athletic Association) has won a state title for swimming. That is quite the accomplishment for the little boy that just wanted to make it to the big meet before he graduated.

Just as impressive was how Kreiley pulled off a 3rd place finish in the 200 IM. Entering the meet he was seeded 16th. Kreiley would have to put together a solid swim in the preliminary round to get into the championship heat. Aidan did just that in prelims with a solid swim dropping 1.56 seconds off of his previous best time that catapulted him into the three spot for finals. During the championship round on Saturday morning Kreiley put together a solid swim and with a little more room he may have pulled off the win. Aidan put on a late surge and almost ran down the top two finishers, dropping more time to finish 3rd with a personal best time of 1:52.01.

As a freshman Kreiley placed 15th in the 100 breaststroke. As a sophomore he was 4th in the breast and 10th in the 200 IM. Last year as a junior Aidan was 2nd in the breast and 7th in the 200 IM.

Aidan started his high school career as an 8th grader being coached by Jim Welch, the same coach that taught Kreiley how to swim when he was little. The same coach that Aidan asked if it was possible to make it to states. Jim has always been a part of Aidans life even after he stepped away from coaching. Chris Everett stepped in as the head coach and for the last three years has helped Kreiley get back to the state meet. Everett is also the head coach at Mercury Swimming, Livingston Counties premier swim club. Both Welch and Everett have been a big influence on Aidan Kreiley over the years. Two men that have helped this local kid get to the top of the podium at the New York State Meet of Champions and fulfill his dream.

Aidan Kreiley ended his high school career as one of the most decorated swimmers in LCAA history. Aidan has so many pool and school records in the area that it is hard to keep track of them all. In his five year reign he has broken close to 30 pool records, has won 7 LCAA titles, 8 Section V Class C titles, four trips to the state meet, voted as the Swimmer of the Meet at the last three Section V Class C meets, voted Swimmer of the Year at this years LCAA championships, Fab 4 Swimmer of the Meet the last two years. Last year he was awarded "The Coaches Award" For Outstanding Achievement in Mustang Athletics. As a junior Kreiley was selected as the “2019 All Greater Rochester Swimmer of the Year”.

Aidan Kreiley is also a member of Mercury Swimming where he is also coached by Chris Everett. Aidan also has a long list of accomplishments as a club swimmer including three trips to the Speedo Winter Junior Championships and two trips to California to compete in USA Swimming Speedo Junior National Championships.

This summer, the week before he graduates from highschool, Aidan Kreiley will head to Omaha, NE where he will compete in the 2020 US Olympic Trials. In order to make the Olympic team Aidan would have to finish top two. Although Kreiley is very fast he isn’t quite that fast. He is just honored to have made it that far.