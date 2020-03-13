HORNELL — Hornell Elks Lodge #364 would like to congratulate Gracen Mahany of Arkport for winning the Girls Age 8-9 New York State Championship Hoops Shoot this past weekend.

The NYS Championships took place at Bishop Ludden High School in Syracuse. Gracen won an additional award for making the most consecutive free throws of all the young lady competitors from any age group.

The Hornell Elks Lodge would like wish Gracen the best of luck and great shooting at her next competition on March 21, 2020 in Wilkes Barre, Pa. At this competition, called the Tri State Regionals, she will compete against the state champions of Pennsylvania and New Jersey for the right to go to Chicago, Ill. and compete in the Elks National Hoop Shoot contest.