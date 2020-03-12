ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure's sophomore trio of Kyle Lofton, Osun Osunniyi and Jaren English have earned 2019-20 men's basketball All-Conference honors, the Atlantic 10 announced.

Lofton earned a spot on the All-Conference First Team while Osunniyi was named to the Third Team as well as the All-Defensive Team. In addition, English was picked to the All-Academic Team.

A sophomore from Hillside, N.J., Lofton takes First Team honors after being selected to the All-Rookie Team last year. In his two seasons with the Bonnies, he has established himself as one of the nation's top point guards. This year he was the only A-10 player to hand out six assists per game, finishing the regular season with 186 which ranks third in program history. The national leader in minutes played at 38.4 per game, he has been the team's floor general in all 31 games while averaging 14.1 points per contest. He leads the team in scoring while shooting over 45 percent from the floor and 41 percent from long range during conference games. He has finished with double-figure scoring in 25 games this year. Nationally, Lofton stands 20th in assists per game.

During conference play, Lofton ranks 14th in scoring, seventh in 3-point percentage and 10th in steals.

Lofton's selection marks the fifth consecutive year that St. Bonaventure has had an All-Conference First Team player. Courtney Stockard earned the distinction last year while Jaylen Adams received First Team nods in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and Matt Mobley also picked up the honor in 2018.

In the program's 100th season, Lofton joins an elite group of Bonnies as the 13th individual to receive Atlantic 10 First Team accolades. Eight of those players are today on the Bonaventure Basketball Centennial Season All-Time Team.

Osunniyi joins his New Jersey classmate on the All-Conference teams for the second consecutive year after posting All-Rookie Team and All-Defensive honors as a freshman. In his second collegiate season, Osunniyi has again been a dominant force when healthy. Despite missing all or most of eight games this year due to injury, he again ranks among the conference and national leaders in a host of categories.

The 6-foot-10 center is the only A-10 player to rank in the league's top five of field goal percentage (second, 61.5 percent), blocks (fourth, 2.4 per game) and rebounding (fifth, 8.4 per game). He also stands 21st nationally in blocks per game and 40th in total blocks (59) though everyone ahead of him on the national charts has played more games – in most cases at least five additional contests.

His impact has been undeniable – when in the lineup, the Bonnies are 18-4 and own a +6.5 rebounding margin over opponents. During Atlantic 10 play, he averages 11.2 points per game and his 64.3 percent field goal shooting sits behind only Dayton's Obi Toppin.

When he was named to the All-Defensive Team last year, Osunniyi became the 12th player in program history to do so and first since 2015. This year, he joins Andrew Nicholson, Marques Green and Caswell Cyrus as the only Bonaventure players to earn the distinction in multiple seasons.

English has made a positive impact on the program on and off the court in his first season at St. Bonaventure.

A transfer from Ranger junior college in Texas, the Romulus, Mich. native owns a 3.66 GPA in the classroom as a Sports Media major. On the court, he has started 23 of 24 games played this season after battling injuries, registering 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game. For the year he ranks sixth in the league in 3-point percentage, connecting on 40 percent of his tries. He has been even better in Atlantic 10 play, ranking second on the team with 13.2 points along with 5.2 rebounds per contest and shooting 45 percent from the floor. He delivered a career-high 21 points in a win over George Washington and had 17 points each against conference frontrunners Dayton and Richmond.

This is the fifth straight season multiple Bonnies have earned All-Conference distinction.

Lofton is joined by Toppin and Jalen Crutcher of Dayton, Fatts Russell of Rhode Island, Jacob Gilyard of Richmond and Jordan Goodwin of Saint Louis on the A-10 First Team. Russell, Gilyard, Goodwin and SLU's Hasahn French join Osunniyi on the All-Defensive Team while Ryan Mikesell of Dayton, Jeff Dowtin of Rhode Island along with Toliver Freeman of Saint Joseph's and Marcus Santos-Silva of VCU are with English on the All-Academic Team.

The Bonnies finished the regular season at 19-12 overall and claimed the fifth spot in the Atlantic 10 standings, playing today at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN in the Atlantic 10 Touranament.