ALFRED — Alfred State’s Jacob Wadsworth (Dansville) has qualified and will compete at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships this week in Winston-Salem, NC.

Wadsworth becomes the first Alfred State athlete to compete at a National Championship event.

Wadsworth will compete in the heptathlon and will enter the event with the 10th best score in the event during the season. He registered a score of 4,951 points this past weekend at the AARTFC Championships en route to winning the event.

He is one of 20 athletes entered in the event that will begin on Friday with four events and conclude on Saturday with the final three events.

The championships will be held March 13-14 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with Visit Winston-Salem and Guilford College serving as hosts.