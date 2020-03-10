HORNELL — Seven champions emerged from the local Knights of Columbus Free Throw Challenge held in January at the Hornell YMCA. The Champions will represent the Hornell area as they move on in the tournament.

The Champions were: Gideon Stewart and Paris May age 9, Grace Groves age 11, Ethan Swasty and Selena Maldonado age 12, Lillian Hoyt age 13 and Jake Ponticello age 14.

The Knights of Columbus would like to thank all of this year’s participants and wish our Champs good luck as the advance in the tournament.