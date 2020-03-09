GATES — While most people were turning their clocks ahead on Saturday night, the Keshequa girls basketball team were turning theirs back to 2014 when they posted their last Sectional title.

I'm sure Indians coach Pete Piraino would be able to recall those memories after about 40 years of coaching in the Nunda-Dalton area. He and the 2019-20 squad put on a 4th quarter run of 17-8 that allowed the Indians to pull away from a pesky Lyons team who was also seeking a title at Gates-Chili in the final game on the card that night.

No. 2 Keshequa captured a 49-36 victory as the orange & black went 15-of-22 in the 4th quarter alone from the line to win it.

Keshequa took an early 8 point lead in the first 8 minutes (14-6) as once again coach Piraino's "defensive" mindset limited the Lions to just 6 first quarter points. The Wayne County No. 1 seed didn't muster double-digits in the second either as Indians maintained a 22-14 lead at the half.

The maroon & white rallied themselves at the half and cut into Keshequa's lead heading into the 4th period as the Livingston County Divsision III club would hold a 32-28 lead that was narrowing.

With the handwriting on the wall, Lyons had to resort to fouling Keshequa in hopes that the Indians might "leave the door open" by possibly missing shots at the line. Coach Piraino's team responded well by scoring 15 of their 17 points in the 4th from the line which would secure the eventual 49-36 victory giving the Indians their first sectional Championship since 2014!

Emily Weaver led the Indians with 16 points and 4 rebounds. Paige McKerrow had 13 with a trio of steals. Paige Burley managed a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Faith Wood contributed with 7 while Julia Wilkins had one point, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Libby Benner had one point and a blocked shot, as Macy Boss scored 1, and Megan

Guy contributed with 6 boards and an assist in the title win!

Emily Weaver and Paige Burley were named to the All Tournament Team, while Paige McKerrow was selected at the Most Valuable Player.

Caitlyn McDonald scored 14 & Caiden Crego had 13 to lead Lyons who finished their season with a 20-4 mark.

Keshequa (21-3) moves into the Class C State Qualifier game on Tuesday night at Caledonia-Mumford at 6 p.m. as the Indians battle the Class C1 champions from Pembroke (23-1). The winner of that game will move onto the Far West Regionals which will be hosted by Section V this year. The Regional games will be played at Rush-Henrietta High School on Saturday March 14). The Class C game is slated to tip-off at 3 p.m. against the Section VI (Buffalo area) representative, either Holland or Chautauqua Lake.

GATES — While most people were turning their clocks ahead on Saturday night, the Keshequa girls basketball team were turning theirs back to 2014 when they posted their last Sectional title.

I'm sure Indians coach Pete Piraino would be able to recall those memories after about 40 years of coaching in the Nunda-Dalton area. He and the 2019-20 squad put on a 4th quarter run of 17-8 that allowed the Indians to pull away from a pesky Lyons team who was also seeking a title at Gates-Chili in the final game on the card that night.

No. 2 Keshequa captured a 49-36 victory as the orange & black went 15-of-22 in the 4th quarter alone from the line to win it.

Keshequa took an early 8 point lead in the first 8 minutes (14-6) as once again coach Piraino's "defensive" mindset limited the Lions to just 6 first quarter points. The Wayne County No. 1 seed didn't muster double-digits in the second either as Indians maintained a 22-14 lead at the half.

The maroon & white rallied themselves at the half and cut into Keshequa's lead heading into the 4th period as the Livingston County Divsision III club would hold a 32-28 lead that was narrowing.

With the handwriting on the wall, Lyons had to resort to fouling Keshequa in hopes that the Indians might "leave the door open" by possibly missing shots at the line. Coach Piraino's team responded well by scoring 15 of their 17 points in the 4th from the line which would secure the eventual 49-36 victory giving the Indians their first sectional Championship since 2014!

Emily Weaver led the Indians with 16 points and 4 rebounds. Paige McKerrow had 13 with a trio of steals. Paige Burley managed a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Faith Wood contributed with 7 while Julia Wilkins had one point, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Libby Benner had one point and a blocked shot, as Macy Boss scored 1, and Megan

Guy contributed with 6 boards and an assist in the title win!

Emily Weaver and Paige Burley were named to the All Tournament Team, while Paige McKerrow was selected at the Most Valuable Player.

Caitlyn McDonald scored 14 & Caiden Crego had 13 to lead Lyons who finished their season with a 20-4 mark.

Keshequa (21-3) moves into the Class C State Qualifier game on Tuesday night at Caledonia-Mumford at 6 p.m. as the Indians battle the Class C1 champions from Pembroke (23-1). The winner of that game will move onto the Far West Regionals which will be hosted by Section V this year. The Regional games will be played at Rush-Henrietta High School on Saturday March 14). The Class C game is slated to tip-off at 3 p.m. against the Section VI (Buffalo area) representative, either Holland or Chautauqua Lake.