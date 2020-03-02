The Penn Yan boys and girls kept their hopes alive in the Section V Basketball Tournaments, with more action set for after print deadline.

Penn Yan 57 Haverling 54

In the Class B2 boys’ quarterfinal Feb. 29, the 4th-seeded Mustangs met the 5th-seeded Haverling Rams in a packed Penn Yan Academy gymnasium and walked away victorious. The near-capacity crowd was boisterous from the game’s onset and were rewarded for their fervor with a close and highly physical match. While Penn Yan led through the first quarter, Haverling sunk a pair of free throws at the beginning of the second to take the lead, though the Mustangs quickly snatched it back with a 3-pointer from Griffin Emerson. Penn Yan continued to hold the lead through the second with the Rams sinking a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the half to bring the score within 8 points (the largest margin of the night).

Haverling was able to briefly snag a 1 point lead in the third quarter due to key fouls on Penn Yan and the Rams’ consistent 3-point baskets, but Kyle Berna sunk a field goal to take back a 1 point lead for the Mustangs at the 1:12 mark and baskets by Emerson and Brennan Prather brought the score to 40-37 at the end of the third. The fourth quarter was a tense back and forth between the two teams and a single 3-point shot by Haverling could’ve sent the game into overtime, but Penn Yan was able to hold off the Rams and take the win as the final buzzer sounded.

Asked how he felt going into the semifinal round of Sectionals, Penn Yan coach Dan Doyle said, “It’s who we are. We just have to keep playing hard and I think we can give anyone a run for their money.”

For the Mustangs, Brennan Prather and Kyle Berna each scored 12 points, Peter Nicholson scored 10 points and both Griffin Emerson and Mason Kuver each added 9 points to the score. Penn Yan faces Avon tonight in Bloomfield in the B2 semifinal round.

Lyndonville 61 Dundee 35

In Class C3, 5th-seeded Dundee fell to Lyndonville Feb. 28, ending their season with a final 10-12 record. No statistics were available.

Dundee 67 Marion 51

To advance to the Lyndonville game, Dundee took down 12th seed Marion at Dundee High School 67-51 Feb. 25. No statistics were available.

M. Whitman 67 Sodus 25

In the Class C1 quarterfinal Fwb. 28, the 2nd-seeded Wildcats defeated 25th seed Sodus, moving on to Round 3 in Sectionals. The game was one-sided from the start with Whitman ahead 16-2 at the end of the first quarter and 30-11 at the half. Noah Hildreth led Whitman’s efforts with 21 points. Also for the Wildcats, Liam Prendergast scored 14 points and 7 rebounds, Seth Benedict scored 10 points and Aidan Royston added 2 points and 5 steals. Whitman moves on the semifinal round in Class C1, next going up against 3rd seed Gananda at Newark High School.

Girls’ basketball

Penn Yan 75 North Rose 36

Class B2 No. 1 seed Penn Yan faced 8th-seeded North Rose-Wolcott Feb. 28, scoring a resounding victory and moving on to the semifinal round. Leading by twice the Cougars’ score at the half, there was little doubt who the night’s dominant team was and Penn Yan returned in the second half to continue the onslaught and claim the win. The Mustangs’ next match will be against 4th seed Mynderse at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School March 3.

Keshequa 55 Dundee 40

The Lady Scots lost to Keshequa Feb. 29 in the Sectional Class C2 quarterfinals, finalizing their season at 13-9. Dundee fought hard, with the game tied after three quarters. With just 4 minutes left in the game, Dundee was down by 4 points. However, the Scots couldn’t overcome Keshequa’s defense and found themselves defeated when the buzzer sounded. For Dundee, Mackenzie Strait scored 11 points and 7 rebounds, Kendall Parker scored 10 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals, Makenzie Cratsley scored 9 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals and Hallie Knapp added 8 points and snagged 13 rebounds.

Said Dundee head coach Michael Strait, “I want to give a huge thank you to my seniors for all of their hard work and dedication to the program. I look forward to next year, as many of our players are returning and we should be very competitive and successful.”

Dundee 45 Bolivar-Richburg 21

In Class C2, 7th seed Dundee beat 10th seed Bolivar-Richburg Feb. 26, extending their season into the second round of Sectionals. Dundee pushed forward with both a strong offense and solid defense. Mackenzie Strait led the Scots’ effort, scoring 21 points, 5 assists, 9 rebounds and 4 steals. Makenzie Cratsley scored 15 points, 14 rebounds and grabbed 5 steals. Savannah Eaves sunk another 4 points while Hallie Knapp added 8 rebounds. Moving into Round 2, the Lady Scots were paired off against 2nd seed Keshequa.

Red Jacket 44 M. Whitman 35

The co-champs of the FL West met once again Feb. 29 in Manchester for the Class C1 quarterfinals with Red Jacket coming out on top and ending Whitman’s hopes at moving on toward the Section V title. Initially, Whitman was hitting all their marks, succeeding in both offense and defense and at one point leading the Indians by an 18 point margin. However, things began to turn just before the half, with the score sitting at 25-18 as the game went into halftime. Once back on the court, the Indians stepped up their efforts and started swinging the match back in their direction.

“As soon as we got some intensity, things were changing,” said Red Jacket senior McKenzie Schaertl. Though Whitman continued to fight valiantly, Red Jacket took the lead with just over 5 minutes left in the third and the Wildcats were never able to take it back.

“We limited our turnovers and things were really clicking,” said Whitman’s coach, Bri Parzych of the first half, but fouls hurt the Wildcats efforts and the Indians outscored them 26-10 in the second half.

The Wildcats’ Maddie Ryan scored the game high of 20 points and was assisted by strong performances from Emily Paddock and Ari Beverly. Whitman finishes their season out with a 15-7 record, while Red Jacket moves on to face Class C1 first seed Pembroke in the semifinals.

M. Whitman 54 Bloomfield 26

Feb. 26, Marcus Whitman defeated 12th seed Bloomfield in the first round of sectionals, securing Whitman’s entry into the round 2 of the tournament. Ari Beverly led the Wildcats with 15 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Also for Whitman, Maddie Ryan scored 13 points, Emily Paddock scored 7 points and grabbed 5 steals, Evelyn Lambert scored 6 points and Katie Deatherage added 4 points while hauling in 12 rebounds.