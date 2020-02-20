Kreiley brothers, Wolcott, Young win sectional swim titles

BATH — On Friday, Feb. 14 the Dansville boys varsity swim team traveled to Bath for the Section V, Class C championships and came home with five titles.

Led by coach Chris Everett, the Mustang swimmers were in position to win seven titles going into Friday night’s finals. The smaller Mustang team came up just short in two of those events and at the end of the night found themselves in second-place behind a much larger Avon team.

Fifth-year senior superstar, Aidan Kreiley, found himself atop the podium in the 200 freestyle with a dominating win with a time of 1:45.86. Later on Kreiley would hit the wall first again in the 100 butterfly cruising to another easy win in a time of 53.73. Both of these times were NYS qualifying times for Aidan.

Kreiley was also voted by the coaches as Swimmer of the Meet — his third year in a row winning this honor.

Kreiley isn't done yet. On March 6-7, he will compete in his fourth state meet.

Impressively, Aidan has won seven LCAA titles and eight Sectional titles during what is sure to be a Hall of Fame career.

Fourth-year senior Mason Wolcott brought home the 100 breaststroke championship in a time of 1:02.68, bringing home his first-ever sectional title. Wolcott won the event by nearly two seconds and a lifetime best time. Mason found himself in 8th place at the end of the 200 freestyle.

Freshman Zack Kreiley put on an impressive performance in the 500 freestyle, winning his first sectional patch. Kreiley swam his race holding a consistent pace throughout the 500 yards with a winning time of 5:02.88. As the competition began to slow Zack picked it up and walked away with the win.

The younger Kreiley also fought hard in the 200 IM but came up two spots short finishing in third-place.

The final event of night found the Mustang foursome of Aidan, Zack, Mason and sophomore Greg Young winning an exciting 400 freestyle relay championship with an impressive time of 3:27.40. This marks the first time in many years since the Mustang men have won a relay at sectionals.

The group of Zack and Aidan Kreiley, Mason Wolcott and junior Tim O'Toole swam to an exciting second-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:43.31, just 3 seconds off of a state cut time.

Another impressive swim was put in by Patrick Puffer, Jeff Birmingham, Tim O'Toole and Greg Young as they placed fourth in the 200 free relay in 1:40.77.

Other top 16 finishes on the night came from:

Senior Jordan Camacho, 13th 100 fly, 12th 500 freestyle.

Senior Devin Curtis, 12th 100 breaststroke, 9th in diving.

Junior Tim O'Toole, 4th 500 freestyle, 9th 200 freestyle.

Sophomore Greg Young, 5th 100 backstroke, 5th 200 IM.

Freshman Jeff Birmingham, 15th 50 freestyle, 16th 100 backstroke.

Freshman Robert Balconi, 10th diving.

Freshman Patrick Puffer, 16th 100 freestyle.

The Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles also had a solid day. Alex Gleason led the charge with a second place finish in the 100 freestyle (50.05) and a third place finish in the 200 freestyle. Gleason was also a member of the 200 and 400 relay teams, both of which finished in third place. Benjamin Reigelsperger added a second place finish in the 100 backstroke while Tyler Jordan finished fourth in the 200 individual medley.