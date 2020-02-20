Gerber joins Weidman, Quinlan in 1,000 point club

DANSVILLE — On "Senior Night" nobody wants to have a good game and win more than someone who's playing their final home game of their high school basketball career.

On Monday (Feb. 17) night Dansville paid tribute to five players and a cheerleader who would be saying their final goodbyes. Cheerleader Devon Peaty, players Ben Caruso (injured), Arrik Gerber, Tanner Dettman, Noah Holland and Colyer Adams were saluted one final time by the Mustang faithful. On the hardwood there was more at stake as both Dansville and Keshequa were trying to establish some momentum to close the regular season and prepare for the start of the post-season.

The Dansville senior contingent went to work as one of those Mustang seniors eclipsed a major milestone in the red & black's come-from-behind 79-54 victory at "the Corral."

Dansville senior guard Arrik Gerber entered the game needing 16 points to surpass the 1,000 point plateau. The magic moment came at the 5:18 mark of the 3rd quarter when Gerber exploded down the right side of the lane on a dribble-drive, put the ball on the window, was fouled and the basket brought the fans to their feet. Coach Dave Moodie stopped the game to award Gerber a "1,000 point game ball.” Gerber would go on to score 30 with five rebounds and four assists on the night in the "senior night" triumph!

Only 2 other Dansville players have eclipsed 1,000 points, Neal Weidman and Brian Quinlan. Another player very close to the heart of Mustang coach Dave Moodie, Mitch Lamerson, scored 975, but played in the "cut back" years when the schedules were sliced to 16 games rather than the traditional 20. An asterisk should go by Lamerson's name, because he would have easily got it in those four games!

The Indians came out and buried 5 three-pointers in the first quarter in taking a 15-6 lead in the first two minutes of the game. Dansville was determined that nobody was going to spoil their night, and started on the comeback trail. Buckets by Tanner Dettman, Drew Morrow, Arrik Gerber and Coyler Adams brought the home team back to within striking distance. With Keshequa holding a 1-point lead with 2:33 left in the first half, Arrik Gerber had a flare for the dramatic when we buried a "3" which put Dansville ahead for the first time in the game 26-24. The Mustangs entered the locker room on a pair of Arrik Gerber free throws to make it 31-29.

The momentum took some drastic swings in the 3rd period. With Dansville nursing a 2 point edge, Arrik Gerber drove the right side of the lane putting a shot on the glass at the 5:18 mark that fell and would later turn into an old-fashioned 3-point play. The field goal would mark his 1,000th career point. Noah Holland and Tanner Dettman would follow with buckets that extended Dansville's lead back to 47-36 late in the period. That 11 point margin would quickly dissipate in the final 3 minutes of the quarter which saw the Indians cut their deficit to 47-44 as the orange & black got right back in the ballgame! As the 4th quarter unfolded, the Mustangs outscored Keshequa 32-11 as Arrik Gerber, Dawson Wadsworth and Coyler Adams each hit 3's in igniting the offensive explosion that would make the Mustangs 79-54 winners on Senior Night.

Dew Morrow added an impressive double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win for Dansville (4-15), while Tanner Dettman contributed 10 points and three rebounds.

Keshequa was led by Bryson Mellin with 18 points and Hunter Stephens with 13 points. Jacob Gibson added nine for the Indians (3-16).

Hornell 62, Dansville 44

DANSVILLE — The Hornell Red Raiders ended their regular season with a dominating 62-44 win over the Dansville Mustangs on Friday evening in Dansville.

Jackson White led the way with a team-high 17 points. Chase Freeland added 14 points in the win while Conor Smith had nine points and Colin Buisch contributed seven.

Dansville was led by a pair of double-doubles in the loss. Arrik Gerber finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Drew Morrow had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Avon 72, Wayland-Cohocton 59

AVON — The Avon Braves cruised to the 72-59 home win on Friday evening over the Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles.

Logan Brown led the Eagles with 14 points, while Cameron Huber added 12 and Thomas Mead contributed 10 in the loss.

Way-Co (9-11) now awaits seedings for the Section V Class B1 tournament.