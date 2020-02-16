DANSVILLE — The Hornell Red Raiders ended their regular season with a dominating 62-44 win over the Dansville Mustangs on Friday evening in Dansville.

Jackson White led the way with a team-high 17 points. Chase Freeland added 14 points in the win while Conor Smith had nine points and Colin Buisch contributed seven.

Dansville was led by a pair of double-doubles in the loss. Arrik Gerber finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Drew Morrow had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Hornell (15-5) now awaits seedings for the Section V Class B1 tournament. Dansville (3-15) plays one final home game on Monday evening at 7 p.m. against Keshequa on senior night.

Avon 72, Wayland-Cohocton 59

AVON — The Avon Braves cruised to the 72-59 home win on Friday evening over the Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles.

Logan Brown led the Eagles with 14 points, while Cameron Huber added 12 and Thomas Mead contributed 10 in the loss.

Way-Co (9-11) now awaits seedings for the Section V Class B1 tournament.

Keshequa 59, Pavilion 36

PAVILION — Keshequa picked up its third win of the season with a 59-36 road win at Pavilion. The Indians (3-16) visit Dansville Monday.

Canisteo-Greenwood 73, Hammondsport 61

CANISTEO — The Redskins improved to 9-10 with a 73-61 Steuben County win over the Lakers and now get set for sectionals.

Campbell-Savona 47, Arkport/Canaseraga 40

CAMPBELL — No. 9 Campbell-Savona topped No. 10 Arkport-Canaseraga 47-40 Friday in the Steuben County Tournament.

“This was another tough battle,” Campbell-Savona head coach Jeremy Brenning said. “It’s hard to compete against the same team in three days. I give a lot of credit to Arkport, they kept scratching and clawing.”

The Panthers jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter led by four points from Austyn LeBarr. Arkport-Canaseraga responded by outscoring Campbell-Savona 14-8 in the second quarter to pull to within four at 22-18 at halftime.

The Wolves continued their strong play in the third quarter outscoring the Panthers 17-11 led by nine points from Ryan Reynolds.

Campbell-Savona took control in the final eight minutes led by seven points from Caden Bolt. The Panthers held the Wolves to 14-5 in the final eight minutes. Cain Simpson led the Panthers with 13 points while Kade Cochran and Bolt added 11 points.

Campbell-Savona will host Alfred-Almond Monday in its next contest. Arkport/Canaseraga (0-17) now has one last contest on Wednesday evening when Scio comes to town at 7:15 for senior night.

Fillmore 58, Bolivar-Richburg 57

FILLMORE — Will Valentine hit the go-ahead free throws offensively and then secured a rebound at the buzzer defensively to seal Fillmore’s tight 58-57 win over visiting Bolivar-Richburg.

Valentine finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Levi Webb led all scorers with 25 points plus five steals for Fillmore (15-3).

“I’m really proud of the guys for how they battled back tonight,” said Fillmore coach Randy Crouch. “Much like Wednesday we came out hot in the first quarter, but went into a lull in the 2nd and 3rd quarters. Levi really kept us alive on the offensive end, and as a team we did a pretty good job. Will played his usual game, after struggling on Wednesday. He made the free throws to win with under 30 seconds left, and got the rebound at the buzzer to seal it. Bolivar-Richburg really made it a great battle the whole way. Now we need to get focused on closing out the season at Cuba-Rushford (Wednesday).”

B-R (6-12) was paced by 20 points from Landon Danaher and 15 from Camdyn MacDonell.

Bolivar-Richburg 12 20 11 14 – 57

Fillmore 18 13 16 11 – 58

BOLIVAR-RICHBURG: Riley Danaher 2 4-5 8, Landon Danaher 9 1-3 20, Wyatt Karnuth 2 2-2 8, Brayden Ellis 1 0-0 3, Matt Mitchell 0 1-2 1, Jason Greeson 1 0-0 2, Camdyn MacDonell 7 1-1 15. Totals: 22 9-13 57. FILLMORE: Levi Webb 11 0-3 25, Tobias Webb 2 2-4 6, Aaron Buck 1 0-0 3, Mason Cool 1 1-2 4, Will Valentine 6 7-10 20. Totals: 21 10-19 58. 3-point goals: B-R 4 (Karnuth 2, L. Danaher, Ellis), Fillmore 6 (L. Webb 3, Buck, Cool, W. Valentine). Total Fouls: B-R 18, Fillmore 11. Fouled out: Karnuth (B-R).

Genesee Valley 76, Scio 38



BELMONT — Genesee Valley left no doubt Friday night.



The Jaguars clinched sole possession of the Allegany County league title with a dominating 34-10 second half to take a 76-38 win over visiting Scio.



Evan Windus led all scorers for GV (15-4), while Cody Schneider added 19 and Trevor Clark scored 13. Brock Ellsessor added eight, including a pair on a thunderous dunk.



Scio (15-4) was led by Cam Loucks with 18 points and Brendan Graves with 16 as the pair combined for 34 of Scio’s 38. The Tigers visit Arkport/Canaseraga Wednesday, while GV meets Bolivar-Richburg.



Scio 14 14 8 2 – 38



Genesee Valley 21 21 26 8 – 76



SCIO: Jake D'Arcy 0 2-2 2, Brendan Graves 6 1-5 16, Cayden Nickerson 1 0-0 2, Cam Loucks 7 3-6 18. Totals: 14 4-11 38.

GENESEE VALLEY: Jon Rizzo 1 0-0 3, Trevor Clark 6 0-0 13, Evan Windus 9 1-1 23, Brock Ellsessor 4 0-1 8, Riley Vohs 1 0-0 2, Cody Schneider 8 2-4 19, Austin Murphy 2 0-0 4, Cody Platt 2 0-0 4. Totals: 33 3-6 76.

3-point goals: Scio 4 (Graves 3, Loucks), GV 7 (Windus 4, Rizzo, Clark, Schneider). Total Fouls: Scio 6, GV 14. Fouled out: None.

Belfast 65, Andover 56

ANDOVER — Nick Ellison poured in 26 points for Belfast, leading the Bulldogs to a 65-56 win over host Andover Friday night.

Ellison hit all eight of the three-pointers recorded by the Bulldogs (7-12). Carter Guilford added 20 points to the cause as Belfast now hosts Friendship Wednesday.

Andover (4-15) was paced by Spencer Cook’s 24 points. Grady Terhune followed with 13 points as the Panthers now visit Whitesville Wednesday.

Belfast 15 12 15 23 – 65

Andover 15 11 13 17 – 56

BELFAST: Nick Ellison 8 3-5 26, Max Miller 0 2-2 2, Matt Weaver 4 2-7 10, Devin Harriger 1 3-4 5, Hunter Enders 1 0-0 2, Carter Guilford 7 5-8 20. Totals: 22 15-23 65. ANDOVER: Grady Terhune 5 3-6 13, Spencer Cook 10 3-6 24, Greg Riley 3 0-2 6, Preston Ordway 2 0-0 6, Noah Greene 2 0-0 5, Gabe Halsey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 6-14 56. 3-point goals: Belfast 8 (Ellison), Andover 4 (Ordway 2, Cook, Greene). Total Fouls: Belfast 13, Andover 21. Fouled out: None.

Houghton 49, Whitesville 32

HOUGHTON — Whitesville led 15-6 after the first quarter, but Houghton took over in the second half en route to a 49-32 home win over the Blue Jays.

The Houghton (12-4) rally was led by Lee Murray, who poured in 25 points. Chris Habecker added 10 points and Gennaro Pico had eight.

Jessie Pensyl led the Blue Jays (1-16) with 14 points. Whitesville hosts Friendship Monday.

Whitesville 15 8 4 5 – 32

Houghton 6 14 12 17 – 49

WHITESVILLE: Chris Gullett 0 1-2 1, Brendal Jackson 1 0-0 2, Jessie Pensyl 5 3-8 14, CJ Estep 2 0-0 5, Robert Whitesell 2 0-0 4, Colby Gaines 1 0-2 2, Dylan Acor 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 4-12 32. HOUGHTON: Lee Murray 11 2-2 25, Loik Makuza 1 2-4 4, Gennaro Pico 2 2-4 8, Chris Habecker 4 2-2 10, Samuel Morah 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 9-14 49. 3-point goals: Whitesville 2 (Pensyl, Estep), Houghton 3 (Pico 2, Murray). Total Fouls: Whitesville 15, Houghton 13. Fouled out: None.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avon 54, Wayland-Cohocton 32

WAYLAND — The Avon Lady Braves earned a big 54-32 road win on Friday evening over the Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles in Wayland.

Kailey Johnson led the way for Way-Co with 11 points and two rebounds. Madison Levee added 10 points and seven rebounds while Kim Gascon had seven points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Way-Co (4-15) now hits the road for one final contest on Tuesday evening with a trip to Hornell at 7 p.m.Pavilion 46 Keshequa 39

Pavilion 46, Keshequa 37

NUNDA — The Gophers pulled off the "upset special" of the evening by putting on a strong second half to defeat the homestanding Indians by a final score of 46-37.

Pavilion has now won 5 of its last 6 while the victory snapped Keshequa's 10 game winning streak to close the regular campaign.

Keshequa (17-3) was led by Paige McKerrow's 14 points and five rebounds. Paige Burley netted 11 with 8 boards. Emily Weaver contributed 10 with 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Megan Guy scored 4 with 3 steals. Julia Wilkins hauled down 4 rebounds as Faith Wood had 3 rebounds and a steal.

Belfast 59, Scio 28

SCIO — Mary Hamer led all scorers with 17 points in Belfast’s 59-28 win over host Scio.

The Bulldogs (5-13) also got 11 points from Alicia Borden and Kaitlin Sadler had eight.

Scio (1-16) was paced by senior Ashlynn Scotchmer’s nine points. Camryn Wiech and Emily Stilson each scored six.

Belfast 13 21 16 9 – 59

Scio 5 7 6 10 – 28

BELFAST: Kaitlin Sadler 3 2-6 8, Alicia Borden 4 3-6 11, Anna Drozdowski 3 0-0 6, Mary Hamer 7 3-4 17, Junie Shaw 0 1-2 1, Angel Jimerson 1 0-0 2, Emma Sullivan 2 5-6 9, Jaiden Enders 2 0-0 5. Totals: 22 14-24 59. SCIO: Ashlynn Scotchmer 3 2-7 9, Camryn Wiech 2 0-0 6, Emily Stilson 3 0-2 6, Celina Warboys 1 1-2 3, Alexis Crossley 1 0-0 2, Melana Davenport 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 3-11 28. 3-point goals: Belfast 1 (Enders), Scio 1 (Scotchmer). Total Fouls: Belfast 18, Scio 21. Fouled out: Stilson (S).

Lima Christian 49, Friendship 45

LIMA — Friendship fell to host Lima Christian on Friday, 49-45. Nevaeh Ross had 20 points, six assists and four boards for Friendship (3-14). Kadence Donohue added 16 points, and Aaliyah Harmon grabbed 17 rebounds.