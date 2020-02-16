ALFRED — The Alfred University men's basketball team nearly erased a late 15-point deficit, but was unable to complete the comeback in a 77-72 loss to Empire 8 foe Hartwick in the home finale Saturday afternoon.

It was senior day at Terry S. Galanis Family arena as standout guard Sam Dagon, a Hornell native, was the lone senior honored and had an impressive 20-point game to celebrate his four years as a Saxon. Dagon also led the scoring charge for Alfred Friday night with 24 points in just 25 minutes of play during a 72-55 win over Elmira. He also grabbed a season high 10 rebounds.

Unfortunately for AU and Dagon on Saturday, though, a back and forth game ended in a close loss for the Saxons as they fell to 10-14 on the year and 4-9 in the conference.

With the game tied at 14 all with just over 10 minutes to play in the first half, Hartwick went on a 7-0 run to make it 21-14 at the 8:24 mark.

Dagon and Cole Eells came out in the second half firing up the long ball and put Alfred ahead 41-39 at the 17:25 mark.

A hot shooting Hawk team quickly regained the lead and pushed it up to as many as 15 points with just over five minutes to play in regulation.

The Saxons again turned the tide and forced multiple turnovers to pull the game to within one with 10 seconds remaining.

A couple of long football passes proved to be unsuccessful for the Saxons and a missed free throw attempt put Hartwick in control at the end.

Dagon and Brewster Marshall led the charge with the aforementioned 20 points each on the afternoon. Dagon chipped in with four assists and three steals while Marshall finished nine rebounds to lead AU.

Pioneers fall

The Alfred State men's basketball team fell behind early and could never fully recover in a 79-62 loss at Pitt Greensburg on Saturday afternoon.

Josh Reding was 8 for 9 from the foul line and led the team with 14 points while Ryan Gentile finished with 13. Brandon Gosley chipped in six points and seven boards.

The Pioneers begin the final week of the season on Wednesday when they host Medaille at 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Pettit leads A-State

Pitt Greensburg was able to pull away from Alfred State with a strong 2nd quarter as the Bobcats defeated the Pioneers 81-60 on Saturday.

Jordyn Pettit (Wellsville) led three scorers in double figures with 17 points. My'ana Davis continued her solid play as of late with 12 points while Kelsey Shaulis finished with 10 points and six boards. Emily Kelley (Andover) chipped in nine points, five rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

The blue & gold play their final home game of the season on Wednesday when they host Medaille at 8 p.m.

AU tops Hartwick on Senior Day

ALFRED – A strong defensive effort by the Alfred University women's basketball team was just enough, as the Saxons defeated Hartwick by a 60-55 score in the Empire 8 home finale Saturday afternoon.

Alfred wins its second game in a row, improving to 7-17 overall and 3-10 in Empire 8 action. The Saxons snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Hawks (13-11, 7-6 Empire 8) stretching back to the 2015-16 season.

Along with third-year graduate assistant coach, Rachel Durbin, seniors Jillian Murray, Mandy Skeet, Bri Hicks, Samantha Pierre-Louis and Jamie Wilcox were all honored for their time as Saxons prior to the game.

Gillian Flint led the Alfred offense with 18 points on the day while Hicks finished with 17. Wilcox had a huge game with 13 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

BASEBALL

Pioneers open season with sweep

The Alfred State baseball team played solid in all facets of the game as they opened up the season with a sweep of Wesley. They defeated the Wolverines 7-0 in the opener and 11-3 in the nightcap.

The Pioneers got going early in the 1st inning. Brody Burdett hit a two-run double to left and Connor Pingitore followed with a RBI single to center. In the 4th, Jack Henby (Hornell) hit a sac fly and Matteo Avallone followed with a three run homer to make it 7-0.

Andrew Santobuono struck out eight and allowed just three hits in six shutout innings. All three hits were singles. Nicholas Scala got the final three outs.

Five different Pioneers collected hits in the game and the blue & gold drew five walks and was hit by a pair of pitches.

Wesley got on the board first in the nightcap when they plate a single run in the 2nd. Avallone and the Pioneers answered right back and never gave the lead up. Avallone hit his second homer of the day, a two-run shot, to make it 2-1. Colin Johnson (Alfred Almond) followed with a RBI triple and Burdett capped the four run inning with a sac fly. Laurie scored on a double steal in the 5th and TJ Lucey collected a big two-out, two-run single to right.

Laurie led the Pioneers 10-hit attack with a 3 for 5, 2 RBI performance. Johnson also collected multiple hits finishing 2 for 4 with a RBI.