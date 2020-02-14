BROCKPORT — The local wrestling community showed up and showed out in a big way last weekend when 65 different wrestlers grabbed podium spots and earned their places in the Section V NYS Qualifier this weekend, which starts at 12 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Brockport College.

Following stellar performances and team championships last weekend in their respective classes, Canisteo-Greenwood and Bolivar-Richburg will send large contingents to Brockport.

The Redskins ended the day with a Class B2 Championship, including three Section V Champions that will lead the charge into the weekend.

“We are really proud of how our kids wrestled this past weekend. It has been a trying season for our team throughout the year and it was great to have the kids come together and bring home our third straight sectional championship,” said C-G head coach Phil Stewart. “The kids are focused as ever, it’s nice to go into the individual part of our season and let our wrestlers show off all their hard work.”

Section V Champions Xavier Dejesus-Remchuk and Braidon Woodward each competed at 99-pounds last season, with Dejesus-Remchuk finishing fourth and Woodward grabbing a second place finish. This season, they are in their own divisions and looking to bring back two gold medals. Luke Kilmer and Ryder Slayton will also be making return appearances for the Redskins, looking to improve upon their fifth-place finishes a season ago.

Lucas Mason leads a fresh batch of newcomers for the Redskins, as he comes in as the 106-pound champion in Class BB. Colton Havens, Gavin Bob, Beau Zeh, Jacob Mullen, Alex Mason and Jared Davis will also be making their first trips to Brockport this weekend as well.

“We are a very young team heading into supers, but our youth comes with a ton of experience. We have four returning super sectional placers in Xavier deJesus-Remchuk, Braidon Woodward, Luke Kilmer and Ryder Slayton. I think they all feed off of each other and support each other and that pushes each kid to hopefully move up the podium.”

The Hornell Red Raiders fell just short of a team championship in Wayne, but they will also be sending 12 wrestlers to the big weekend at Brockport.

“Taking this many wrestlers is proof of the hard work and dedication that our guys are putting in to making this program one of the best in the areas. Just two years ago, the program could barely keep seven wrestlers and now we are sending almost a full lineup to State Qualifiers,” said HHS coach Bill Drake. “To top that, each of our wrestlers going stands a good shot at placing. Excited is an understatement when you look at where we started, to where we are now, and to even where our future is headed.”

Mason Drew returned in dramatic fashion from a wrist injury in order to earn a Section V Championship, joining Kade Slayton as the only HHS wrestlers to earn gold medals. Both return to Brockport this weekend after finding the podium last season, where they both ended the season with sixth place finishes.

Despite not winning a team championship, Hornell comes into the weekend as arguably the most experienced club, as 11 of the 12 wrestlers have participated in Super Sectionals. Owen House has been one of 2020’s best wrestlers, and he will look to improve upon a sixth place finish last year that was impacted by an injury. Nolan McGregor, Breydon Drew, Owen Lautner, Brennan Demersman, Brennan Khork, Alex Lockwood and Brandon Smith all return to Brockport with a wealth of experience and are looking to find their way onto the podiums.

Christian Weinman will also be attending in his very first trip to Brockport.

“The guys know that there will be no easy matches, but they are very determined to place and work for that purple singlet. If you look at our guys going, there is only one new face to the tournament. All the other guys have been there at least once,” said Drake. “Last year I felt we were shocked by the size and competition where we didn’t perform up to our abilities. This year I feel that this is not new to them and they will be ready to go.”

After one of the more impressive showings last week, Alfred-Almond will be sending 11 wrestlers to Super Sectionals. Caleb Dailey, Colton Cook and Laertes Cushing all come in after taking second place in Class BBB. Ben Lloyd, Shane Davidson Jr., Scott Mills, Nick Turner, Blake Ledbetter, Zack Ledbetter, Morgan Davidson and Dan Scheesley will all also be appearing on the Brockport mat.

Elsewhere in the area, Dansville/Keshequa will be sending six representatives to the NYS Qualifier. Trey Learn and Shane Crandall return to Brockport after coming in last season as seeded wrestlers. Sterling Strain, Ian Deaton, Gavin Hart and Nate Lafaye will also be attending in their first trip to the tournament.

Wellsville will be represented by Eagan Enke, who finished second overall at 285 pounds in Class BB. Hunter Brandes, Mekha Dorrough and Even Rought will also be in attendance looking for spots on the podium.

Arkport/Canaseraga will be represented by Josh Theilen, Jason Cook and Ramsey DeanPrince, while Jasper-Troupsburg is sending Lance Bumgarner and Loren Brown. Fillmore’s lone wrestler will be Hainan Beardsley.

Bolivar-Richburg enters the weekend with 12 wrestlers ready to compete, including five that are coming off of a Section V Championship. Trey Buchholz (99), Royce Carr (120), Dawson Yates (126), Hudson Evingham (195) and Tyler Smith (220) all picked up championships last weekend, but Yates it the only one with experience at Super Sectionals. He will look to lead B-R to one of its most historic weekends as several of their wrestlers are looking to bring back another gold medal.

Dominic Stone and Kadin Tompkins did not pick up Section V Championships, but did appear at Super Sectionals last season, which should give them a huge advantage going into the weekend. Stone finished in fourth place overall while Tompkins finished third at 138 pounds. Tayvn Macdonnell, Trent Sibble and Sam Thornton will also be representing B-R in their first appearances in Brockport.

The wrestling is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon. And while each wrestler is undoubtedly nervous, they are also as excited as they’ve ever been.

"I am always confident in my guys. But, there is always a nervousness in the back of my mind. Last weekend, we didn’t have our best showing and still did pretty well. This weekend, I feel our guys are really looking to showcase their skills and place in this tournament,” said Drake. “I feel we’ve got a chance to place all 12 of our guys and I really feel like we could have five or six guys in the finals. The nice thing about the new system is that if we can get our guys to place in the top three this weekend, there is a pretty good chance they will extend their season another two weeks. As always, I am overly excited for my guys and nervous.”

“The season is very long and we feel confident that our kids are as well prepared as any other team. So at the end of the weekend whether they win or lose, we know they will put their best effort out there and that’s all we ever ask,” said Stewart.