Steuben County tournament tips off

ARKPORT — The Campbell-Savona Panthers held off an incredible comeback bid from the Arkport/Canaseraga Wolves in order to earn a 47-43 win on Wednesday evening in the first round of the SCAA Tournament in Arkport.

Campbell-Savona held a big 31-19 lead late in the third quarter, but the Wolves dominated the rest of the frame, eventually cutting the lead to just 36-33 by the start of the fourth quarter.

Each team battled hard down the stretch, but the Panthers were able to hold off in the final few minutes in order to earn the dramatic win.

“This was a hard fought win tonight,” Campbell-Savona head coach Jeremy Brenning said. “Proud of my guys for stepping up. It’s been a tough season, so a gritty win can really help get some momentum going.”

Nate Herman led the charge for the Wolves, finishing with 16 points. Noah Sleight added 12 points in the loss.

Cain Simpson paced the Panthers in the fourth quarter with six points as C-S held onto the victory. Kaden Bolt led the Panthers with 15 points, Mitchell Closkey had 14 points and Simpson added nine points.

Arkport/Canaseraga and Campbell-Savona now face off in a rematch on Friday evening in Campbell at 7:30 p.m.

Whitman 79, Hornell 59

RUSHVILLE — Marcus Whitman defeated the Hornell Red Raiders by a 79-59 score on Wednesday evening in Rushville.

Hornell (14-5) now wraps up its season on the road with one final trip to Dansville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Jasper-Troupsburg 46, No. 4 Canisteo-Greenwood 32

CANISTEO — The No. 5 Jasper-Troupsburg Wildcats picked up a huge upset win in the first round of the SCAA tournament on Wednesday evening with a 46-32 win over No. 4 Canisteo-Greenwood in Canisteo.

No. 5 Jasper-Troupsburg now faces off with No. 1 Avoca on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. in Bath. No. 4 Canisteo-Greenwood faces off with No. 8 Hammondsport on Saturday in Canisteo with a time yet to be determined.

No. 1 Avoca 84, No. 8 Hammondsport 33

AVOCA — The No. 1 Avoca Tigers cruised to a big 84-33 win over No. 8 Hammondsport in the first round of the SCAA tournament on Wednesday evening in Avoca.

Jonathan Jensen led the charge with a huge double-double of 27 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Tristian Stark also had a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds. Devin Stowe added 14 points, seven assists and eight rebounds in the win.

No. 1 Avoca now faces off with No. 5 Jasper-Troupsburg on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. in Bath.

No. 2 Prattsburgh 78, No. 7 Alfred-Almond 35

PRATTSBURGH — No. 2 Prattsburgh grabbed a big 78-35 win over No. 7 Alfred-Almond in the first round of the SCAA tournament on Wednesday evening in Prattsburgh.

The No. 2 Vikings now faces off with the winner of No. 6 Addison vs. No. 3 Bradford at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Bath. No. 7 Alfred-Almond will face the loser of that contest on the road on Saturday.

Scio 62, Fillmore 59

FILLMORE — Down 28-18 at the half, the Scio offense kicked into high gear.

The visiting Tigers outscored Fillmore 44-31 in the second half to rally for a big 62-59 Allegany County road win over the Eagles.

Cam Loucks and Carl Finnemore dominated in the paint for Scio. Loucks poured in 23 points to lead all scorers, while Finnemore added a big night with 15 points. Brendan Graves followed with 14 points and Jake D’Arcy chipped in seven.

“We got off to a great start tonight, with Dylan Valentine really stepping up, but we couldn’t carry the momentum for four quarters,” said Fillmore head coach Randy Crouch. “Cam Loucks was a monster inside tonight. Tobias Webb did a great job of keeping the ball out of his hands, but no one in a white jersey accepted the challenge of boxing he or Carl Finnemore out. They just dominated us on the glass. We need to figure that out in a hurry, or our remaining games will be a struggle as well.”

Dylan Valentine had nine points in the first quarter and finished with 21 for Fillmore. Levi Webb added 16 and Tobias Webb chipped in with nine.

Fillmore (14-3) hosts Bolivar-Richburg Friday, while Scio will look to score another big road win on Friday, visiting Genesee Valley in a game with league title implications.

Scio 10 8 21 23 — 62

Fillmore 14 14 13 18 — 59

SCIO: Jake D’Arcy 1 4-4 7, Brendan Graves 5 4-8 14, Cayden Nickerson 1 1-4 3, Cam Loucks 9 5-10 23, Carl Finnemore 7 1-5 15. Totals: 23 15-31 62. FILLMORE: Dylan Valentine 9 1-5 21, Levi Webb 6 0-0 16, Isaiah Voss 1 0-0 3, Hayden Rust 2 0-0 5, Tobias Webb 4 0-0 9, Will Valentine 1 1-2 3, Carter Sisson 1 0-1 2. Totals: 24 2-8 59. 3-point goals: Scio 1 (D’Arcy); Fillmore 9 (D. Valentine 2, L. Webb 4, Voss, Rust, T. Webb). Fouled out: Graves (S), Rust (F), W. Valentine (F).

Genesee Valley 64, Cuba-Rushford 57

BELMONT — Evan Windus joined Genesee Valley’s 1,000 point club Wednesday night in a 64-57 home win over the Rebels.

The Jaguars (14-4) will have a shot at clinching the Allegany County league title Friday night with a win over Scio. The Rebels (7-9) host Bolivar-Richburg Saturday.

Lima 64, Friendship 52

FRIENDSHIP — Friendship fell to 2-14 with a 64-52 loss to Friendship Wednesday and now visits Whitesville Feb. 17.

Houghton 59, Andover 47

HOUGHTON — Houghton improved to 11-4 with a 59-47 win over visiting Andover Wednesday night.

Houghton now hosts Whitesville Friday, while Andover (4-14) welcomes in Belfast.

Letchworth 66, Wayland-Cohocton 44

LETCHWORTH — Letchworth snapped Wayland-Cohocton’s two-game winning streak with a 66-44 win over the visiting Eagles Wednesday night.

Way-Co (9-10) closes out the regular season at Avon Friday.