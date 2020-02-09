ALFRED — All five Pioneers scored in double figures as Alfred State defeated Franciscan 68-50 on Saturday afternoon. The Pioneers used big a second quarter to grab the lead and a strong 3rd quarter to build on that lead.

In a back and forth first quarter, Franciscan scored late and led 14-13 after ten minutes. With the game tied at 17-17, the Pioneers went on a 7-2 run to take the lead and led 28-20 at the half. They built their lead to 43-23 in the 3rd quarter and led 48-32 after three. They didn't allow the Barons back in the game in the 4th and led by as many as 23.

Jordyn Pettit (Wellsville) led the team with 22 points and added 19 rebounds (15 defensive). Emily Kelley (Andover) had a monster game finishing with 11 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks, and six assists. Kelsey Shaulis finished with 14, Skylar Shaulis scored all 11 of her points in the second half, and My'ana Davis scored 10 points and passed out five assists in her first career start.

Estelle Leon led the Barons (9-12, 7-9 AMCC) with 15 points and 16 boards while Abby Baierl finished with 10.

Alfred State shot 41.8% from the floor for the game (46.7% in the 2nd and 46.2% in the 3rd and 4th quarter) while Franciscan was held to 23.7% shooting for the game. The Pioneers were also solid at the line hitting 17 of their 23 foul shots attempts.

Prior to the game the athletic department and women's basketball coaching staff honored Kelsey Shaulis and Rayanna Anderson (Wellsville) who will be completing their playing careers at Alfred State.

The Pioneers hit the road on Wednesday to take on D'Youville at 8 p.m.

Wadsworth wins heptathlon

BROCKPORT — The Alfred State men's track & field team finished 6th out of 16 teams that scored at the Brockport Multi & Invitational this weekend.

Jacob Wadsworth (Dansville) led the way by winning the heptathlon and setting a new school record with 4,778 points. His point total is 11th overall in NCAA DIII all season. He won the 60 m dash in 7.11 (844 points), the 1,000 m in 2:42.31 (848 points), the high jump with a leap of 1.93 m (740 points), and the long jump with a mark of 7.01 m (816 points).

Other top performances at the event included: Cameron Chambers finished 3rd in the 400 m (51.51)., Zion Ponder tied for 4th in the high jump (1.86 m) while Jesse Johnson was 6th (1.81 m), and Zack Rudewicz-Nepokroeff finished 8th in the long jump (6.37 m)

The Pioneers scored 25.5 points in the competition.

Meanwhile for the women, Emma Taggart set a new school record in the pentathlon to highlight Alfred State's performances at the Brockport Multi and Invitational this weekend.

Taggart accumulated 2,751 points to break the previous record of 2,528 held by Emily Brigman. Her point total earned her 9th out of 16 competitors. She scored 679 points in the 60 hurdles (10.18), 666 points in the high jump (1.54 m), and 524 points in the long jump (4.87 m).

Taggart came back on Saturday and finished 5th in the high jump (1.54 m).

The Pioneers head to RIT on Friday for a 4 p.m. start.