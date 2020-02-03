ALFRED — Sophomores Jordyn Pettit (Wellsville) and Jacob Wadsworth (Dansville) has been named the Alfred State Athletes of the Week.

Pettit was the leading scorer this week for the women's basketball team. She recorded double-doubles in both games as the Pioneers split a pair of games. She had 10 points and 10 rebounds in a contest at Hilbert and then scored 26 points and grabbed 13 boards in a victory over Mt. Aloysius. On the week she was 12 for 28 from the floor (3 for 6 from three) and 9 for 12 from the foul line. She also had nine steals.

Wadsworth continued to etch his name in the record book with a strong performance at the RIT Invitational on Friday evening. He was second in the 60 m hurdles finishing in 9.12 and was second in the high jump with a leap of 1.85 m.

Honor Roll: Ryan Gentile (basketball), Matt Walker (swimming), Alina Kisluk (swimming), Emma Taggart (track & field), and Anthony Miraglia (wrestling).