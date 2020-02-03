SCIO — The Scio community packed the Roger Rigby Gymnasium last weekend for Scio Central School’s first Alumni Basketball Game in many years, bringing together generations upon generations of Scio Tigers.

Graduating classes from five different decades were represented, from 1968 up to 2019.

The seats were filled and the stage was set as Gold tipped off against Blue Friday night.

Both teams turned back the clock to the glory days in a fast-paced, high-scoring first quarter that featured a combined eight three-pointers. After a few trips up and down the floor for both teams, Chris Potter took the lid off the basket with a three-pointer for the Gold team to start the scoring.

Gold kept firing away, with Dillon McFall and Ethan Graves both hitting a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter and Trevor Claypool adding another. The Blue team kept pace as Casey James hit a pair from downtown and Brandon Faulkner netted eight points in the early going.

When the smoke cleared, the Gold team had a 20-16 lead after the first quarter.

The pace slowed in the second quarter as both teams caught their breath. Substitutions came in five-player waves as everyone saw equal time on the floor. The scoreboard displayed a fitting 25-25 tie at halftime.

The intermission featured some entertainment for the fans with wheelchair races and a 50/50 raffle. All of the alumni in the gym gathered with the players for a group photo marking the occasion.

The third quarter featured some hijinks and laughs for fans and players. When the horn sounded, the Blue team had a narrow 44-42 lead entering the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was all Gold, though, as the squad ended the game with a 13-2 run to score the 55-46 victory.

Gold was led by 11 points from Adam Faulkner, while Chris Potter and Trevor Claypool both finished with 10. Ethan Graves chipped in nine.

Blue was paced by 17 points from Casey James, while Brandon Faulkner finished with eight and Greg Roberts had six.

Current Scio varsity basketball players Jake D’Arcy, Brendan Graves and Cameron Loucks served as officials. The victorious Gold Team was coached by Scio superintendent Jen Cappelletti, with the Blue team coached by principal Cristy McKinley.

Cheerleaders included alums Barb Lewis (1999) and Tiffany Brenna (2003), along with current Scio students Megan Murray, Allison Goodrich, Alexis Thoma, Angel Turner, Dakota Illerbrun, Jamie Foster and Nora Thompson.

Scio fifth grader Payson Root performed the National Anthem on the saxophone to a big applause. Announcers were Cory Bolzan and Irv Newton.

The Alumni Game was organized by Val Wight, raising funds for the senior class. Given the success of the event and the positive response from the community, the Alumni Game may return in 2021.

Gold Team: Clark Perry (1969), Doug Walsh (1979), Todd Landcastle (1980), Jon Nickerson (1995), Mychal Saxton (1999), Bethany Faulkner (2002), Adam Faulkner (2003), Chris Potter (2005), Dillon McFall (2007), Chris Lounsberry (2009), Kyle Elliott (2013), Trevor Claypool (2015), Ethan Graves (2018), Dalton Green (2019).

Blue Team: Jim Potter (1968), Pete Farwell (1979), Mark Faulkner (1980), Carl Goodridge (1986), Danny Goodridge (1988), Todd Wiser (1989), Melissa Weart (1998), Nate Faulkner (1998), Greg Roberts (2006), Brandon Faulkner (2006), Di Phalon (honorary alum, 2008), Casey James (2009), Kris Roberts (2009), Brady Cumpston (2014), Ethan Desotell (2017), Carter Scholla (2019).

Blue 16 9 19 2 — 46

Gold 20 5 17 13 — 55

BLUE: Carter Scholla 2 1-2 5, Pete Farwell 0 0-3 0, Mark Faulkner 2 1-2 5, Danny Goodridge 1 0-0 3, Greg Roberts 3 0-0 6, Brandon Faulkner 3 2-2 8, Casey James 7 0-0 17, Kris Roberts 1 0-0 2, Brady Cumpston 0 0-0 0, Ethan Desotell 0 0-0 0, Jim Potter 0 0-0 0, Carl Goodridge 0 0-0 0, Todd Wiser 0 0-0 0, Melissa Weart 0 0-0 0, Nate Faulkner 0 0-0 0.

GOLD: Mychal Saxton 1 0-0 2, Adam Faulkner 5 1-2 11, Chris Potter 4 0-2 10, Chris Lounsberry 1 0-0 2, Dillon McFall 2 0-0 6, Kyle Elliott 2 0-0 5, Trevor Claypool 3 1-2 10, Ethan Graves 3 0-0 9, Dalton Green 0 0-0 0, Clark Perry 0 0-0 0, Doug Walsh 0 0-0 0, Todd Landcastle 0 0-0 0, Jon Nickerson 0 0-0 0.

3-point goals: Blue 4 (James 3, D. Goodridge); Gold 11 (Potter 2, McFall 2, Elliott, Claypool 3, Graves 3).