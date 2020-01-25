BATH - Haverling used a strong second half to get past Addison 52-42 Friday in a non-league boys basketball contest.

After a defensive first half in which Haverling led 18-17, the Rams exploded for 17 points in the third quarter to push their lead to 35-29 heading into the last eight mintues.

Haverling kept the pressure on in the final frame, outscoring Addison 17-13 to put the final touches on a 34-25 second half scoring run.

“It was a defensive game in the first half,” Haverling head coach Bill Baker said. “The boys really picked up the intensity in the second half.“

Justin Marshall had 21 points to lead the Rams including 14 in the second half. AJ Brotz netted 19 points and Ryley O’Brian contributed 11 points.

Haverling jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter on a triple from O’Brian and two points from Jordon Deats and Marshall.

Ronald Dailey and Mike Benjamin cut the Rams lead to 11-9, but the Rams went on a 5-0 run to end the half on baskets from Marshall and Brotz.

Addison took a brief 25-24 lead in the third quarter when the Rams outscored the Knights 10-5 to close the frame.

Nate Yehl drilled a dagger to put the Rams up 48-35 in the final frame with 3:31 remaining in the game.

John Stierly led the Knights with 11 points, seven rebounds and 10 blocks. Blake Driskell added eight points

Haverling improves to 7-5 with the win while the Knights fall to 7-8.

Leroy 75, Dansville 65

LEROY — The homestanding Knights won each quarter by a field goal or less and managed to outdistance Dansville by a final score of 75-65.

Drew Morrow had a huge game for Dansville with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Arrik Gerber added 17 points and 8 assists. Colin Gray scored six points and Ryan Carnevale had five.

Noah Holland posted 2 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Tanner Dettman dished 3 assists. Dawson Wadsworth chipped in three points and Jonah Gray had two.

The Knights (7-6) travel to Bath to battle the Haverling Rams on Tuesday. The road doesn't get any easier for the Mustangs (3-10) as they entertain Livonia on Tuesday night.

Bradford 84, Lima Christian 29

BRADFORD - Bradford got offensive in its 84-29 victory over Lima Christian Friday.

The Braves came out of the gates on fire, outscoring Lima Christian 31-8 led by 12 points by Jordan Sutryk and 15 points from Blaze Machuga.

Bradford kept the pressure on the next three quarters, outscoring Lima 53-21.

Machuga led the Braves with 22 points and Sutryk added 21 points.

Bradford improves to 10-4 with the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Keshequa 46, Warsaw 33

WARSAW — Keshequa tamed the Tigers in Warsaw on Friday night by a final score of 46-33.

The game was a fairly even contest as coach Pete Piraino's team would open a slight lead at the half, and managed to extend it in the final 8 minutes of play to secure the team's 11th victory of the season.

Keshequa was led by Paige Burley's double double, with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Emily Weaver buried a pair of 3's and finished with 8 points and 5 boards. Paige McKerrow added 6 with 3 assists. Macy Boss had 5 points, 4 steals and 3 assists. Faith Wood scored 4 points and had 4 boards. Megan Guy scored 4 with a couple of rebounds. Julia Wilkins had 2 with a quartet of rebounds.

Keshequa (11-2) will host Wayland-Cohocton on Monday night.

SWIMMING

Campbell-Savona 53, Canisteo-Greenwood 40

CANISTEO — Canisteo-Greenwood dropped its final meet of the year to Campbell-Savona, 53-40.

Kaleb Dininny paced the Redskins with wins in the 200 free (2:06.37) and the 500 free (5:58.06). Tommy Booth added a victory in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.03). Zach Greenfield was the runner-up in the 100 free and the 200 IM.

C-G finishes the regular season with a record of 11-4 with th Steuben County Championships next up hosted by Campbell-Savona.